"Just the batting needed a little boost" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Axar Patel's all-round capabilities 

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out that Axar Patel has proved his mettle as a spinner on several occasions on the international stage. He believes that the all-rounder just needed some extra push in terms of his batting.

He took to Twitter to suggest that the left-hander's batting exploits in the second ODI against West Indies could provide him with a much-needed boost. With his unbeaten knock of 64, Patel guided India to a thrilling two-wicket win in the fixture as his fireworks helped India chase down a target of 312.

Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on Twitter:

"Axar’s growth as an international spinner has been exceptional, just the batting needed a little boost. Hope this game changing performance with bat does precisely that."

Axar Patel's blistering half-century helped India wrap up the three-match series with the final fixture still remaining. The left-hander slammed five sixes in the game, including one in the final over to seal the deal for his side.

The 28-year-old also bowled a tidy spell in the match, conceding 40 runs from nine overs and picking up a crucial wicket. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance.

"We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up" - Axar Patel on India chasing down a total of 311 in second ODI against West Indies

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Axar Patel mentioned that his approach was to remain calm during the final overs of the run-chase. He highlighted how the tactic has worked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

He stated that his match-winning performance was a really special one for him, given that he made a comeback into the Indian ODI side after several years.

Patel said:

"I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. I was playing an ODI after close to five years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team.”

India and West Indies will battle it out in the third and final ODI of the rubber on Wednesday (July 27). The match is scheduled to be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

