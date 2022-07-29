IND vs WI 2022: "Sanju Samson's comeback will be written in history books" - Fans react as Samson replaces KL Rahul in India's T20I squad 

Sanju Samson has been added to Team India's squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, set to begin in Trinidad on Friday, July 29. The 27-year-old was only a part of the ODI squad initially but has now replaced KL Rahul in the shortest format.
After recovering from his groin injury through successful surgery, Rahul was all set to make a comeback in the T20I series. But he tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has failed to recover in time.
The BCCI haven't yet tweeted this update, but they have made the change to the Indian squad on their official website at the time of writing. This is great news for Sanju Samson, as he has shown that he has the potential to become a world-class T20 batter.
In an interview with Breakfast with Champions, Samson spoke about how he didn't necessarily focus on scoring big runs, but runs that were effective for the team's cause. This is probably the ideal mindset for a T20 batter and his fans are ecstatic to see him stay back with the T20I squad.
Will Sanju Samson make it to India's playing XI?
Although Sanju Samson has been added to the squad, whether he will surely start in the first T20I tonight is still a topic of debate. Rohit Sharma and one of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are likely to open the batting.
With Virat Kohli rested, the No.3 spot is up for grabs. However, Deepak Hooda was simply sensational in his last few T20Is and that might put him ahead in the pecking order. He also bowls a bit of off-spin that gives the captain an extra bowling option to work with.
Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik are likely to complete the lower middle-order. So Samson might have to wait a bit to get his opportunity in T20Is.