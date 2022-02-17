"Scored too few runs in overs 6-15" - Kieron Pollard on defeat to India in 1st T20I

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard rued his team's lack of runs in the middle overs in the second T20I against India. The hosts chased down a 158-run target with six wickets to spare at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

West Indies scored just 46 runs for the loss of four wickets between overs 6 and 15 after they were put in to bat by India captain Rohit Sharma. That put paid to their hopes of putting up a more challenging total.

However, Pollard did credit the visitors' bowling and fielding for taking the game to the 19th over. In the post-match presentation ceremony, Pollard said:

"Good game of cricket overall; getting down to the 19th over was good on the part of the bowlers."

Speaking about the need to improve their performance in the middle overs, he said:

"Between overs 6-15, we only scored 46 in 9 overs, and if we had 18-20 more runs during that phase, it would have been competitive. We were 15-20 runs short, but if you take early wickets, you can put them under pressure."

As things turned out, the visitors failed to take early wickets, as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got India off to a flier. Praising his Mumbai Indians teammate for giving India a blistering start, Pollard said:

"But Rohit got off quickly at the start, and took initiative to take the bowlers on. After six overs, they were in front, but I thought the bowlers and fielders did really well to pull things back."

"Of course it's an area we can improve on" - Kieron Pollard on West Indies' dot ball percentage

West Indies faced a lot of dot balls while batting, and Kieron Pollard said that it is an area they need to improve on. However, he also noted that had they had tried to hit more shots and got out for a lower total, the explanation would have more difficult.

"Of course it's an area we can improv,e but if you try and hit and get out for 90, the conversation will be different," he said.

Kieron Pollard said that the West Indies need to approach games according to the situation and condition of the pitch, adding:

"Different times calls for different things; they have quality bowlers, and we have to play it as we see it."

Ravi Bishnoi was the star with the ball for India, picking two wickets in an over, and finishing with figures of 2-17.

India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The next game will be played in the same venue on Friday.

