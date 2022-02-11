Shreyas Iyer's defiant 80 lifts India to 265 in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) struck contrasting half-centuries as India put up 265 in the third and final ODI of the series against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday. The hosts had slipped to 42 for 3 after winning the toss and batting first. However, Iyer and Pant featured in a century stand to help India post a competitive total.

India got off to a terrible start in their innings. Rohit Sharma (13) and Virat Kohli (0) both perished in the same over to Alzarri Joseph. The Indian captain struck three boundaries but he ended up dragging a length delivery that moved in a touch onto the stumps. Kohli then nicked a gift of a delivery down the leg side to the keeper and walked back for a two-ball duck.

Shikhar Dhawan, returning after recovering from COVID-19, took 15 balls to get off the mark. But he did so in style, lofting Kemar Roach for a six over extra cover. His innings, however, ended on 10 off 26 as he top-edged one from Odean Smith that bounced a little more to slip. Dhawan’s dismissal left India reeling at 42 for 3.

Iyer (80), also making a comeback from COVID-19, featured in a 110-run stand with Rishabh Pant (56) for the fourth wicket to lift the hosts. Pant was the more aggressive of the duo and Iyer was content playing second fiddle. The latter reached a patient fifty off 74 balls, while the left-hander needed only 47 deliveries to get there.

The impressive partnership ended when Pant fell to Hayden Walsh immediately after smacking him for a boundary over midwicket. The southpaw attempted a late cut but only managed to feather the ball to the keeper. Despite Pant’s dismissal, India were well-placed at 152 for 4 with 20 overs to go.

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a defiant half-century in the previous match, was out for 6. He ended up slicing an inside-out shot off Fabian Allen and found the fielder. Iyer hit a couple of impressive boundaries and moved into the 80s. However, he became Walsh’s second victim, giving a simple catch to the fielder at long off.

Chahar, Sundar cameos lift Team India

Deepak Chahar impressed with the bat once again. He clubbed Allen straight down the ground for a maximum and proceeded to clobber Walsh for two fours and a six off consecutive deliveries. He finished on a valuable 38 off as many balls. He was outfoxed by Jason Holder’s (4/34) slower bouncer and only managed to glove the delivery to the keeper.

Holder also sent back Kuldeep Yadav (5) with a short ball that the batter gloved to keeper Shai Hope, who dived to his right and pulled off a brilliant catch. Washington Sundar struck two fours and a six in his handy 33 off 34 balls. He became Holder’s third victim, slicing a full toss to a fielder inside the circle. The West Indies pacer had a fourth as he cleaned up Mohammed Siraj (4) with the last ball of the innings.

