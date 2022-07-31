IND vs WI 2022: Team India attend event hosted by High Commissioner in St Kitts ahead of 2nd T20I

Team India attended an event hosted by the Indian High Commissioner in St Kitts ahead of the second T20I against West Indies at Warner Park on Monday (August 1).

After three ODIs and the first T20I in Trinidad, the Men in Blue landed in St Kitts for the next two games of the series. They will finally fly to Lauderhill, Florida in the USA for the final two T20Is of the tour.

Ahead of the the second game, the cricketers met High Commissioner Dr. KJ Srinivasa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a few pictures from the event.

"📸📸 Snapshots from the official reception of #TeamIndia hosted by the High Commissioner, Dr. KJ Srinivasa in St. Kitts."

Everyone from the Indian contingent attended the event, including skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. The commissioner also presented the Indian skipper a small souvenir.

Meanwhile, the tourists are currently 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series, having won their first game by 68 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 190 runs, riding on a late flourish from Dinesh Karthik (41* off 19 balls). In response, West Indies could only manage 122 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece.

"When I didn't do well, I still felt I was treated the same way" - Dinesh Karthik on India's dressing room atmosphere

Dinesh Karthik has praised India's coach-captain duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for creating a positive team environment. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter revealed that both success and failure are treated in a mature manner in the dressing room at present.

In an interaction with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on bcci.tv, Karthik said:

"This Indian team is very different (compared to the previous ones). I am really enjoying this setup. The kind of calmness that seems to be around in terms of coach and captain, a lot of credit must go to both of them. They have set up an atmosphere, where they are dealing with failure in the most rational way possible."

The 37-year-old added:

"They are also bringing on board people who can help players try and be themselves. That was something that could have been missing before. At times when I didn't do well, I still felt I was treated the same way. The dressing room atmosphere is very calm and good."

The second T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place on August 1 (Monday) at Warner Park in St Kitts.

