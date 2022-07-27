IND vs WI 2022: Team India cricketers spend time with newly appointed mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton ahead of 3rd ODI

Team India cricketers were seen posing for a photograph with newly appointed mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton ahead of the third ODI against West Indies on Wednesday (July 27) in Trinidad.

Upton joined the support staff on Tuesday in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. Reportedly, head coach Rahul Dravid, who has worked with Upton before, was instrumental in having the South African on board.

Upton has already joined the squad and was seen spending time with the players ahead of the final ODI. Sanju Samson shared a picture from the session with the mental conditioning coach on his Instagram story.

Paddy Upton joined the squad ahead of the third ODI against West Indies. (Credit: Instagram)

Upton was part of India's 2011 World Cup win under then-coach Gary Kirsten in a similar capacity. He has also served as Performance Director of South Africa's men's cricket team and later as head coach of the Lahore Qalandars and the Sydney Thunder.

He has also worked with IPL sides Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals).

"It will be a clean sweep in India's favor" - Aakash Chopra makes his prediction ahead of 3rd ODI

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels the Men in Blue will inflict a whitewash over West Indies by winning their final game on Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. were challenged in the last two games, but the tourists held their nerves to go 2-0 up in the series.

Making his prediction on his YouTube channel, Chopra stated:

"I feel they will win one more match. It will be a clean sweep in India's favor."

West Indies, however, will be desperate to win the final game and avoid a whitewash. Incidentally, they have lost 0-3 in their last two ODI series against Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively.

