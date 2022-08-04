IND vs WI 2022: “Thank you for hosting me my brother”- Hardik Pandya makes surprise visit to ex-Mumbai Indian teammate Kieron Pollard- Check out the pictures

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a surprise visit to ex-Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard before heading to Florida, US. The all-rounder has shared a couple of pictures on social media where he can be seen posing with Pollard and his family.

The Baroda all-rounder shares a close bond with the former West Indies skipper. The duo have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) five times with Mumbai Indians and have made some great memories together.

Hardik could be seen posing with Pollard and his wife Jenna Ali in the picture, donning a black sleeveless T-shirt. He uploaded another picture which also featured the former West Indies cricketer's children.

The swashbuckler shared the pictures on Twitter with the caption:

“No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King’s home. Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me my brother.”

Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket in April this year. He will continue to play in T20 leagues around the world.

Hardik Pandya key prospect for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been phenomenal ever since he returned to competitive cricket in IPL 2022. He contributed with bat and ball and led his team to their maiden IPL glory.

He was drafted into the Indian side for the home series against South Africa following his heroics in the IPL and hasn't looked back ever since.

Hardik Pandya has been consistent in white-ball cricket. While batting remains his forte, the all-rounder has turned a corner on his fitness and emerged as a handy bowling option for the team. He registered career-best figures of 4/33 and 4/24 in T20Is and ODIs, respectively, since making a comeback to the national side. Incidentally, both were against England.

Team India will rely on his services in both departments in the upcoming Asia Cup and T20 World Cup later this year. The Men in Blue will kick off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan in a high-voltage contest on August 28 in Dubai.

Team India are in Florida to play the remainder of their five-match T20I series against West Indies. The visitors have a slender 2-1 lead going into the fourth T20I to be held on August 6 at Central Broward Park.

