“Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy”- Anushka Sharma’s latest pic with Virat Kohli will give you couple goals - Check out the pictures

India's star batter Virat Kohli is having a great time with family away from cricket. He is making good memories with his wife Anushka Sharma on their trip to England.

In an Instagram post shared by Anushka, the couple can be seen having a blast as they pose for the camera.

“Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy,” she captioned.

The picture shows ‘Virushka’ twinning in a sky-blue jacket, which has already crossed 500K likes within 30 minutes. The snapshot is sure to give several fans couple goals.

Anushka, who tied the knot with Kohli in December 2017, is doing everything possible to keep her husband’s spirit high amid a lean patch in his career.

All eyes on Virat Kohli in Asia Cup

Kohli is all set to make a comeback in Team India for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE later this month. The 33-year-old is expected to play a vital role for the Men in Blue as they begin their title defense against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

However, the senior Indian batter has been under-fire due to his poor form over the last few months. Kohli had a dismal tour of England where he failed to deliver across all formats, scoring only 12 runs across two T20Is and 33 runs in a couple of ODIs.

A break from international cricket might bring out the best in Kohli.

Pakistan brings out the best in Virat Kohli

Kohli loves playing against Pakistan. He has scored 311 runs against Pakistan in T20Is at an average of 77.75. He has also amassed 536 runs in 13 ODIs against arch-rivals at 48.73. The right-handed batter will look to replicate his performances in the upcoming IND vs PAK high-voltage encounter later this month.

Virat Kohli vs Pakistan

In T20I- 311 runs @77.75 (Three fifties)

In ODIs- 536 runs @48.73 (Two centuries & two fifties)

