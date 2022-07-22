"The question about Prasidh Krishna is at the death" - Scott Styris on Karnataka pacer's place in India's ODI side

Scott Styris feels Prasidh Krishna needs to improve his death bowling for him to seal a place in India's ODI side.

Krishna is among the five pacers who are part of India's 16-member squad for their ODI series against the West Indies. The first game of the three-match series will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday, July 22.

During an interaction on Sports 18, Styris was asked about Krishna's place in India's ODI side. He responded:

"Upfront, I think there is no question. Pace and bounce as a batter, from experience, is the hardest thing to play. He has got that, he is brilliant with the new ball in his hand. The question about Prasidh Krishna is at the death."

Styris believes the Karnataka pacer can assure himself a spot in India's ODI World Cup squad if he improves his death bowling. The former New Zealand all-rounder observed:

"We have seen that in the Indian T20 league, he has gone around the park trying to bowl yorkers and when he is under pressure. I think the next 12 months are big for his development. Can he nail the back half of the innings? If he does that, I actually have him in my side."

Prasidh Krishna has picked up 20 wickets in the 10 ODIs he has played for Team India to date. However, he picked up just two wickets in three ODIs against England recently and will hope to get back to his potent best against the Windies.

"I think he is in direct competition with Prasidh Krishna" - Scott Styris on Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan is yet to make his ODI debut for Team India

Styris was also asked about Avesh Khan as a pace-bowling option for Team India in ODI cricket. He replied:

"I actually think he is in direct competition with Prasidh Krishna for the same reasons. Another bowler who is very very good with the new ball upfront, not quite so much at the backend."

The former Kiwi cricketer added:

"I think he is better than Prasidh Krishna at the death, so in that regard, he probably has an advantage over Krishna."

Styris concluded by observing that both Krishna and Khan have the attributes to complement first-choice pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. He believes the young duo are competing for the third seamer's position alongside India's premier pace bowling duo in India's best XI.

The cricketer-turned-analyst explained:

"What you want from your bowling attack is variety. You have got Bumrah with an unusual action, pace and bounce as well, quick through the air with Shami. But now, you have got genuine pace and bounce as that third option, which is what these two are competing for, that variety and that ability to be the third seamer."

Avesh Khan, who is yet to play an ODI, has picked up eight wickets in the nine T20Is he has played thus far. It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to showcase his wares in the 50-over format of the game against the West Indies.

