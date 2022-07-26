"This is not allowed in international cricket" - Saba Karim on Suryakumar Yadav's string of low scores for India

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim is a bit worried about star batter Suryakumar Yadav's temperament, especially in ODI cricket. When the 31-year-old hit that incredible 117 against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, he probably nailed down his place in the shortest format for the Men in Blue.

Suryakumar Yadav had a great chance to do the same in ODIs ahead of Shreyas Iyer in England and also in West Indies, with big names like KL Rahul unavailable. However, in the last four innings, he hasn't quite been able to convert his starts into big scores.

Speaking on India News on Tuesday, Saba Karim explained why Yadav is probably not doing justice to his talent and potential in ODIs. He said:

"I would like to see Suryakumar Yadav become a consistent match-winner for India. He scored a century in the T20I against England. But despite getting a number of chances (in ODIs), he hasn't been able to make the most of the starts he got. This is not allowed in international cricket. When you have so much stroke-making ability, you need to make the most of it."

Ishan Kishan hasn't been able to make the most of his chances for India: Saba Karim

The five-match T20I series against West Indies will be a great opportunity for players like Dinesh Karthik and Ishan Kishan to stake a claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

While Saba Karim believes Karthik has the experience and is motivated to make an impact, the 54-year-old reckons that the swashbuckling opener Ishan Kishan hasn't quite been able to score well despite looking good at the crease.

On this, he stated:

"Dinesh Karthik doesn't need any inspiration as he himself is an inspiration and has a lot of experience. But Ishan Kishan hasn't quite been able to make the most of his chances and win games for his team like Axar Patel or Deepak Hooda did."

The T20I series between the two teams will begin on July 29 and the five games could give quite a few hints about India's T20 World Cup squad.

