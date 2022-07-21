"This is a big opportunity for other players" - RP Singh on the importance of ODI series against West Indies

Former India bowler RP Singh believes the upcoming ODI series against West Indies is a huge opportunity for India's bench players. The Men In Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is during their tour of the Caribbean.

The Indian selection committee named a depleted squad devoid of several senior members for the ODI series. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the squad does not include the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Opining that Team India are aiming to have a replacement for each player in their ideal playing XI, RP Singh said on Cricbuzz:

"This is a big opportunity for other players because India is heading towards a big tournament now, and they will test their bench strength. They will be aiming to have one replacement for each player, and this is why so many players are being tried out."

He added:

"This is a good thing, because getting the Indian cap is a matter of pride."

While the second-string side have played on several occasions in the recent past, some players still have not availed opportunities on a consistent basis. They are still on the lookout to cement their place in the squad in time for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Claiming that a couple of good performances in the series could give players a realistic chance of featuring in the squad on a consistent basis, Singh said:

"These small series, where either the seniors are rested or injured, are very important for players One big performance or back-to-back good performances can keep you in the team for a long time."

Following the ODI series against the West Indies, India will be involved in a tour of Zimbabwe. The Men In Blue are slated to compete in three ODIs, which begin on August 18, and are expected to send squad similar to the one for the West Indies series.

"The thinking behind sending this team is to find someone who is consistent" - Pragyan Ojha on selection for West Indies tour

The Men In Blue have emerged victorious on nine occasions out of their last 10 ODIs against the West Indies. They claimed a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash at home earlier this year and head into the series as favorites despite several big players missing from the squad

.

Claiming that the management are in search of players who are consistent, former India bowler Pragyan Ojha said during the same interaction on Cricbuzz:

"This is a huge opportunity for the players and they have the time to build themselves as well. You can use this series to build and who knows, you many find a spot in the World Cup squad as well."

Ojha added:

"The thinking behind sending this team is to find someone who is consistent and try to include them in the squad for the WC."

India will face West Indies in the first ODI tomorrow (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far