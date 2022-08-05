IND vs WI 2022: "Time has come for the selectors to decide" - Saba Karim on dilemma over Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels it is probably the right time for Team India's selectors to decide between Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda as their backup option for the Asia Cup as well as the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Iyer has been pretty average in his performances of late in T20Is and has also failed to impress in the ongoing series against the West Indies at No. 3. Karim stressed the importance of the No. 3 position in T20s and believes that Virat Kohli will be Team India's first choice in that position.

Speaking on India News Sports on Friday, the 54-year-old explained the importance of preparing either Iyer or Deepak Hooda for that No. 3 role as a backup for Kohli. He said:

"When Virat Kohli is available, he will naturally walk into the XI at No. 3. But the time has come for the selectors to decide who they want as a backup batter in the middle order. If they believe in Shreyas Iyer, then they should continue to play him and hope he gets back his form. But if they are still experimenting, then it's the right time to play Hooda at No. 3. He can also be handy with the ball which is a huge plus for Team India."

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was also present on the panel and was asked about Team India's ploy to play Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order. Sharma feels the team management is probably preparing the 31-year-old for a tough situation. He said:

"Sometimes a No. 4 batter has to walk out to bat in the first two overs when two quick wickets fall. So maybe they are preparing him for that situation and maybe that's why they are persisting with him at the top."

Time to give Deepak Hooda a good run in the side: Sodhi

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi was also a part of the debate. He claimed that Deepak Hooda is probably ahead in the queue of all-rounders who can bowl off-spin:

"(On Deepak Hooda being ahead of Ashwin and Sundar as an off-spinning all-rounder) Yes definitely he is. We know Sundar is a good player. But in current form, Hooda's performances are only getting better with each game. It is time to give him a good run in the side if he is a part of your nucleus for the T20 World Cup."

Deepak Hooda has simply been sensational in the few games that he has played for India. It would be an incredible achievement if in this short time he is able to get into the T20 World Cup squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far