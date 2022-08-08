IND vs WI 2022: "Too much experimentation can create a lot of confusion" - Rajkumar Sharma on India opening with Shreyas Iyer in 5th T20I

Former Delhi Ranji Trophy cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, was baffled to see India try another new opening pair for the fifth T20I against West Indies on Sunday (August 7).

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were rested for the clash and the Men in Blue opted to open the batting with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Although Iyer scored a fine 64 off 40 balls to help the team to a 88-run win, Rajkumar Sharma feels the changes will only create more confusion in the camp.

Speaking about the importance of continuity on India News Sports, here's what he had to say:

"(On Iyer opening) Too much experimentation can create a lot of confusion. KL Rahul is a certainty to open the batting with Rohit Sharma once he is fit. You played Suryakumar Yadav at the top first, and yesterday you opened with Iyer."

Sharma added:

"Although this gives flexibility, the management should also give clarity to their players whether or not they are a part of the 15 or the XI. I urge the team management to play with their best possible XI and give them enough game time to ensure there is continuity."

Contenders for India's T20 World Cup squad are increasing: Sodhi

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi, who was also a part of the panel, spoke about how multiple players have given headaches to the selectors with their performances.

However, the 41-year-old also feels that the time is right for the selectors to narrow down their options. He urged the management to give the team as many games together as possible before the all-important T20 World Cup later this year.

On this, Sodhi stated:

"The number of contenders for the T20 World Cup squad is increasing. But somewhere the selectors need to make their mind. It is important to give clarity and not let any player have ambiguity whether he is there in the plans or not."

He added:

"They need to prepare for the Australian conditions, so it is important that the selectors narrow down to the squad they are going to finalize as soon as possible."

India's next T20I assignment will be the Asia Cup, beginning later this month.

