IND vs WI 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock helps India win the 3rd T20I

Fans react to Suryakumar Yadav's innings in the third T20I
Modified Aug 03, 2022 01:34 AM IST

Team India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series after registering a comprehensive victory in the third game on August 2 (Tuesday) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Player of the Match award for his blistering match-winning knock in the chase.

West Indies set a decent target of 165 for their opponents, thanks to Kyle Mayers' (73 in 50 balls) anchoring the half-century. Rovman Powell (23 in 14 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (20 in 12 balls) provided the much-needed impetus for their innings in the death overs.

The Men in Blue got off to a blazing start in the chase courtesy of a flurry of boundaries from openers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Rohit Sharma (11 in 5 balls) returned to the pavilion as retired hurt in the second over after experiencing an issue with his back. Later, the BCCI clarified that the Indian skipper had a back spasm.

Suryakumar Yadav (76 in 44 balls) carried on in the same vein of form at the other end and smashed the bowlers all around the park in an authoritative fashion. In the company of Shreyas Iyer (24 in 26 balls), he took the attack to the opposition and notched up his fifth T20I half-century. After playing second fiddle in the 86-run partnership, Iyer's sedate innings ended in the 12th over when Akeal Hosein dismissed him.

Suryakumar also perished soon after while looking to finish the chase off quickly. Rishabh Pant (33* in 26 balls) played responsibly and finished the chase with a boundary of the final ball of the 19th over. Team India reached 165/3 in 19 overs and won the match comfortably by seven wickets.

Fans react to India's win against West Indies

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between India and West Indies in St Kitts and Nevis as Suyrakumar Yadav enthralled them with dazzling stroke-play. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the third T20I:

Nothing.. just different strokes of SKY in the Caribbean 😉 #WIvIND https://t.co/0z4XteQ3TK
Iyer and Sky partnership today https://t.co/kqLS2dTCKw
#INDvsWI #WIvIND #T20I#SuryakumarYadavSome Players : Batting position change hone se uncomfortable ho jata hu.SuryaKumar Yadav : https://t.co/3s17rs0PEi
Iyer watching SKY play short ball with ease.#WIvInd https://t.co/xRABNOpb1O
Both teams will next square off in the fourth T20I on August 6 (Saturday) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida at 8:00 PM (IST).

