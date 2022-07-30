IND vs WI 2022: “Abhi toh humein aur zaleel hona hai”- Twitter reacts as West Indies batsmen get thrashed by Indian bowlers

West Indies began their T20I series against India with hopes of turning things around in the shortest format after the ODI series whitewash. Unfortunately, Nicholas Pooran’s team once again disappointed their fans as their batting department fell like a pack of cards.

The Men in Maroon registered another heart-breaking defeat by 68 runs in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The Windies batting department never found themselves going as the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals. Kyle Mayers looked to provide a great start but lost his wicket after only 15 runs.

West Indies quickly found themselves in a spot of bother when the experienced Jason Holder got bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for a duck, reducing West Indies to 27/2.

WI captain Nicholas Pooran came to the crease to rescue the hosts, but Shamarh Brooks (20) quickly followed Holder into the dugout as Bhuvneshwar Kumar disturbed the stumps.

Rovman Powell then joined Pooran at the crease. The West Indies captain slammed a six and a four before getting caught by Pant behind the stumps.

Shimron Hetmyer (14) was the last hope for West Indies, but he and Powell (14) quickly surrendered against the Men in Blue.

Keemo Paul added runs to the scorecard as the hosts finished with just 122 on the board, losing the opening match by 68 runs. As a result, Rohit Sharma-led India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

This disappointing performance by West Indies led to a host of reactions on Twitter. Here is a collection of some noteworthy tweets by cricket fans.

Anonymous9726 @Anonymous97261 #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvWI

#WIvsIND #Indvswi

West Indies top order batsmen after getting thrashed by indian bowlers: West Indies top order batsmen after getting thrashed by indian bowlers: #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvWI #WIvsIND #Indvswi West Indies top order batsmen after getting thrashed by indian bowlers: https://t.co/LqIiBDYsra

Akshat @AkshatOM10 this is really so easy for team India. Can easily whitewash the west indies side !! this is really so easy for team India. Can easily whitewash the west indies side !! https://t.co/ERMrskecCA

Anonymous9726 @Anonymous97261 #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvWI

#WIvsIND #Indvswi

West Indies : we have better players and stats on paper

Meanwhile team India: West Indies : we have better players and stats on paperMeanwhile team India: #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvWI #WIvsIND #Indvswi West Indies : we have better players and stats on paper Meanwhile team India: https://t.co/EXdJ121w7a

CricTracker @Cricketracker West Indies batters v India West Indies batters v India https://t.co/6Pmf4VLarN

CricTracker @Cricketracker West Indies are in disarray.



📸: FanCode West Indies are in disarray.📸: FanCode https://t.co/bk6vI596Ce

Zafir @zifonicz I don’t follow enough cricket anymore to know this , but my coworker said West Indies getting beat down by the India B team .. not the first team? 🥴 I don’t follow enough cricket anymore to know this , but my coworker said West Indies getting beat down by the India B team .. not the first team? 🥴

Giovaughn Reid @GiovaughnR @ajarrodkimber what can be done to make smaller teams like the West Indies compete against the bigger teams in all formats @ajarrodkimber what can be done to make smaller teams like the West Indies compete against the bigger teams in all formats

India call the shots in first T20I vs. West Indies

Earlier, a brilliant half-century by Rohit Sharma and a top finish from Dinesh Karthik saw India post 190/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. Rohit smashed 64 runs off 44 deliveries while Dinesh Karthik played a blistering cameo of 19-ball 41 to take India to a competitive total.

Team India had a great start as openers Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav smashed Caribbean bowlers to every corner of the ground. Unfortunately, Surya departed after scoring 24 runs in 16 balls.

Rohit continued to score as wickets kept falling at the other end. Shreyas Iyer departed for a duck, off the bowling of Obed McCoy, while Keemo Paul ended Pant’s stint on the crease.

Rohit completed his fifty off 35 balls and built a crucial partnership with Jadeja to take India past 100. In the 15th over, he fell prey to Jason Holder after adding 64 runs to the scorecard.

Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin anchored the innings to help the Men in Blue post a respective total. Karthik, in particular, slammed McCoy for 15 runs in the final over as India finished with 190/6.

Windies captain Nicholas Pooran said that they will look to bounce back from this loss. Pooran stated after the match, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Disappointed. The players are feeling hurt, it's the first game of the series and we are looking to bounce back. 18 overs it was 150 I guess and then they took the momentum away from us. We just have to work on our discipline. The spinners did well and we have to look at some of the combinations going ahead."

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: [WATCH] Arshdeep Singh celebrates Kyle Mayers' wicket with staring game

LIVE POLL Q. Will twice T20 World Champions avoid 0-5 T20 series whitewash? Yes No 0 votes so far