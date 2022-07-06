"Arshdeep ko bhi captaincy mil jayegi" - Twitterati poke fun at BCCI after Shikhar Dhawan is named Team India captain for West Indies ODIs

The BCCI, on Wednesday (July 6), announced the Team India squad for the three-match one-day series against the West Indies to be played later this month. Two major talking points have emerged following the Indian cricket board’s announcement.

One, of course, is the fact that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested again. The other is Shikhar Dhawan being named Team India captain for the one-dayers in the West Indies, which begin on July 22.

Ever since Kohli decided to quit the captaincy in T20Is and Tests and was sacked as ODI skipper, India have been changing leaders for almost every series. Rohit became the all-format leader once Kohli stepped down as Test captain following the loss in South Africa earlier this year.

Rather bizarrely, both Rohit and Kohli have been in and out of the Indian team for various reasons over the past few months. As recently as the rescheduled Test in Birmingham against England, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was appointed captain after Rohit was ruled out due to COVID-19.

Indian cricket fans are bewildered by the game of musical chairs being played by the BCCI for the massive post of the captain of the Indian team. Here are some Twitter reactions from puzzled social media users:

Lefty_RJ ⚡️🇮🇳 @Rushankjain @BCCI Again new captain, new team...!! Why cant there be consistent playing XI? they need to play together more often so that they play together in crucial matches..!! @BCCI Again new captain, new team...!! Why cant there be consistent playing XI? they need to play together more often so that they play together in crucial matches..!!

A @AppeFizzz @BCCI The rate at which captains are changing in every series, woh din dur nahi jab Arshdeep ko bhi captaincy mil jayegi @BCCI The rate at which captains are changing in every series, woh din dur nahi jab Arshdeep ko bhi captaincy mil jayegi 😂

Then Rohit decides to Share his captaincy role to rest of the 10 Players which no one has done it in the past



#INDvENG #INDvWI #TeamIndia @BCCI Reminding you, On Feb 19, 2022, BCCI named Rohit as All Format Captain.Then Rohit decides to Share his captaincy role to rest of the 10 Players which no one has done it in the past @BCCI Reminding you, On Feb 19, 2022, BCCI named Rohit as All Format Captain.Then Rohit decides to Share his captaincy role to rest of the 10 Players which no one has done it in the past 👏👏👏#INDvENG #INDvWI #TeamIndia https://t.co/dpB8mFkU1c

Virat Kohli lead in SA tests.

KL Rahul lead in SA ODI.

Rohit Sharma lead in SL & WI series.

Pant lead in SA T20.

Hardik lead in IRE T20.

Bumrah lead in ENG Test.

Dinesh Karthik lead in 2 T20 Warm-up matches.

Dhawan will be leading in WI ODI.

Demolished @BCCI Indian captains in 2022:Virat Kohli lead in SA tests.KL Rahul lead in SA ODI.Rohit Sharma lead in SL & WI series.Pant lead in SA T20.Hardik lead in IRE T20.Bumrah lead in ENG Test.Dinesh Karthik lead in 2 T20 Warm-up matches.Dhawan will be leading in WI ODI.Demolished @BCCI Indian captains in 2022:Virat Kohli lead in SA tests.KL Rahul lead in SA ODI.Rohit Sharma lead in SL & WI series.Pant lead in SA T20.Hardik lead in IRE T20.Bumrah lead in ENG Test.Dinesh Karthik lead in 2 T20 Warm-up matches.Dhawan will be leading in WI ODI.Demolished😡

Cric_Boy @_Cric_Mayur_ - mujhe bhi kaptan banna hai @BCCI Meanwhile other players from 11 to bcci- mujhe bhi kaptan banna hai @BCCI Meanwhile other players from 11 to bcci 😭- mujhe bhi kaptan banna hai😭 https://t.co/sgLfrTZpO4

Sandeep Gupta @sunny007sandeep @BCCI Why not make more older players like Harbhajan,Nehra or older players as captain and keep all regulars fresh and rested for IPL23 @BCCI Why not make more older players like Harbhajan,Nehra or older players as captain and keep all regulars fresh and rested for IPL23

INDvsS A odi kl Rahul,

INDvsWI,sl odi aur T20 Rohit SharmaINDvsSA t20 pantINDvsIRE hardik PandeyaWIvsIND odi sikhar dhavanAur tumne ye bol kar vk ko odi team ko lead nahi karne diya ki white ball ke do chaiptain nahi ho @BCCI 4 mahino main 5 white ball chaiptain badal chuke ho @bcciINDvsS A odi kl Rahul,INDvsWI,sl odi aur T20 Rohit SharmaINDvsSA t20 pantINDvsIRE hardik PandeyaWIvsIND odi sikhar dhavanAur tumne ye bol kar vk ko odi team ko lead nahi karne diya ki white ball ke do chaiptain nahi ho @BCCI 4 mahino main 5 white ball chaiptain badal chuke ho @bcci INDvsS A odi kl Rahul, INDvsWI,sl odi aur T20 Rohit SharmaINDvsSA t20 pantINDvsIRE hardik PandeyaWIvsIND odi sikhar dhavanAur tumne ye bol kar vk ko odi team ko lead nahi karne diya ki white ball ke do chaiptain nahi ho

pavankumar vangala @pavankumarvan12 @BCCI Why so many people are tried as captain. By the end of this season, I guess all the 11 players must have led India. This will be a world record. @BCCI Why so many people are tried as captain. By the end of this season, I guess all the 11 players must have led India. This will be a world record.

But Vice Captain Ye Naya hai @BCCI Gabbar Pahle Bhi Ban Chuka Hai CaptainBut Vice Captain Ye Naya hai @ritik_16500 @BCCI Gabbar Pahle Bhi Ban Chuka Hai Captain But Vice Captain Ye Naya hai 😅😅

Shivam Sharma @ShivamS64412140 @BCCI @Memes_Raj One more captain added. Ek din ye log Ashok Dinda ko bhi captain bana denge aiss chalta raha to @BCCI @Memes_Raj One more captain added. Ek din ye log Ashok Dinda ko bhi captain bana denge aiss chalta raha to

One nation, many leaders: The Team India story

In a sense, life has come full circle for Dhawan. He was appointed captain almost exactly a year ago when he led a second-string white-ball squad in Sri Lanka. That set off a chain reaction of sorts, as Team India captains have changed at the literal drop of a hat in recent months.

After Kohli decided to quit the T20 captaincy, Rohit was named the new leader. He took charge for the home series against New Zealand towards the end of last year. However, he missed the entire South Africa tour after being named captain for the one-dayers.

KL Rahul led the team in South Africa in Rohit’s absence. Following the conclusion of IPL 2022, Rohit was rested again for the T20Is against the Proteas at home. Rahul was supposed to lead the team, but a day before the start of the series, he was ruled out due to a groin injury. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant ended up captaining the side.

Towards the end of last month, a Hardik Pandya-led side took on Ireland in a two-match T20I series in Dublin.

The irony of the entire situation is that the BCCI sacked Kohli as one-day captain because they did not want two different leaders for the two white-ball formats!

