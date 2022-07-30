IND vs WI 2022: "Waiting for the day when Arshdeep, Siraj, and Bumrah play together" - Twiteratti praise young pacer after superlative return in 1st T20I

Team India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh once again starred with the ball in the first T20I against West Indies on Friday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
Defending 190 runs, Arshdeep got India their first breakthrough, dismissing Kyle Mayers, who was threatening to take the game away. After being hit for a six and a boundary, the young pacer persuaded the short pitch line on a sluggish wicket to get the better of the southpaw.
The left-arm pacer used his variations to perfection before knocking over Akeal Hosein with a toe-crushing yorker. Arshdeep eventually returned with figures of 2/24 in his four overs, which included 10 dot balls.
Fans were ecstatic with his bowling and even backed him to make it to India's T20 World Cup squad, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.
Arshdeep Singh was equally supported by spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) as West Indies managed only 122/8 in their stipulated 20 overs.
“Bhuvi bhai keeps the pressure on from one end and I benefit from it" - Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep, 23, has had an impressive T20I debut so far. He played his first game against England, returning with two wickets. The cricketer from Punjab then backed it up with another two-wicket haul on Friday.
Speaking after Friday's win, Arshdeep stressed that he has a specific role to play in the team, which gives him clarity. Addressing reporters, he said:
“I have been given clarity about my role by the captain and the support staff. They have made it clear as to what is expected of me and at what times I need to come and bowl. That clarity gives you confidence and you can plan your bowling accordingly.”
The youngster also highlighted that having Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling from the other end makes his job easier. Arshdeep added:
“Bhuvi bhai keeps the pressure on from one end and I benefit from it, getting wickets as well.”
Arshdeep Singh will hope to keep the momentum going in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday (August 1) at St Kitts.