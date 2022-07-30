IND vs WI 2022: "Waiting for the day when Arshdeep, Siraj, and Bumrah play together" - Twiteratti praise young pacer after superlative return in 1st T20I

Team India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh once again starred with the ball in the first T20I against West Indies on Friday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Defending 190 runs, Arshdeep got India their first breakthrough, dismissing Kyle Mayers, who was threatening to take the game away. After being hit for a six and a boundary, the young pacer persuaded the short pitch line on a sluggish wicket to get the better of the southpaw.

The left-arm pacer used his variations to perfection before knocking over Akeal Hosein with a toe-crushing yorker. Arshdeep eventually returned with figures of 2/24 in his four overs, which included 10 dot balls.

Fans were ecstatic with his bowling and even backed him to make it to India's T20 World Cup squad, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Here are some of the reactions:

Soham Sarkhel @Soham_Sarkhel No Indian pacer has got me more excited than Arshdeep Singh since Bumrah. Man has it all - the skills to operate in every phase of a T20, top-notch execution, and the most important trait for any bowler- the intelligence to understand what to bowl when. He is the real deal. No Indian pacer has got me more excited than Arshdeep Singh since Bumrah. Man has it all - the skills to operate in every phase of a T20, top-notch execution, and the most important trait for any bowler- the intelligence to understand what to bowl when. He is the real deal.

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz If one has followed Arshdeep and his rise, u know he has a tummy for a fight anyday and that sets him apart from the rest! If one has followed Arshdeep and his rise, u know he has a tummy for a fight anyday and that sets him apart from the rest!

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#WIvIND Arshdeep is new at the international stage but he already has the attitude of a season pro. Executed that change in length with a clear mind and nailed it to perfection to get that wicket. Superb comeback after getting hit for a 4 and 6. Arshdeep is new at the international stage but he already has the attitude of a season pro. Executed that change in length with a clear mind and nailed it to perfection to get that wicket. Superb comeback after getting hit for a 4 and 6.#WIvIND

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi Waiting for the day when Arshdeep Bumrah and Siraj play together in the XI. It will be hell for batters across the world. #IndvsWI Waiting for the day when Arshdeep Bumrah and Siraj play together in the XI. It will be hell for batters across the world. #IndvsWI

Udayyy. @udyktweets T20 Bowling will peak when Bumrah and Arshdeep start bowling together. That's two smart and intelligent bowlers with exceptional skills bowling in tandem.



Too much for the batsmen to deal with. T20 Bowling will peak when Bumrah and Arshdeep start bowling together. That's two smart and intelligent bowlers with exceptional skills bowling in tandem.Too much for the batsmen to deal with.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh There's no doubt Arshdeep is the left-armer we were after. Now upto the management to get the best out of him. There's no doubt Arshdeep is the left-armer we were after. Now upto the management to get the best out of him.

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho Arshdeep doesn't just bowl; he throws fire balls from hell. Arshdeep doesn't just bowl; he throws fire balls from hell.

AJN @LifeIsAnElation Looking at all the fast bowlers India have introduced to the T20I setup recently, Arshdeep Singh is arguably the most complete performer of them all. Looking at all the fast bowlers India have introduced to the T20I setup recently, Arshdeep Singh is arguably the most complete performer of them all.

The Friendly Neighborhood Expert @madaddie24 Man, Arshdeep is a star in the making. I think i have said this earlier as well. But no harm in repeating it. Man, Arshdeep is a star in the making. I think i have said this earlier as well. But no harm in repeating it.

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully Arshdeep getting the ball to reverse again. This lad keeps impressing. Arshdeep getting the ball to reverse again. This lad keeps impressing. 🔥🔥

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 On a two-paced, Arshdeep Singh trying the short ball after being hit around shows his bowling smarts. On a two-paced, Arshdeep Singh trying the short ball after being hit around shows his bowling smarts.

pavankumar @pavankumarmsc9 Arshdeep and boom in the end overs will be a treat to watch. Hopefully our team management grooms arshdeep into ODI format too .

Left and right hand bowler combination will always be threat to the batsman. Arshdeep and boom in the end overs will be a treat to watch. Hopefully our team management grooms arshdeep into ODI format too .Left and right hand bowler combination will always be threat to the batsman.

Blah @Blah10870401 Arshdeep gives me Starc vibes Arshdeep gives me Starc vibes

Cricketprofessor🏏🏏 @cricketpro3343



ENIGMA @ssaannddeepp18 2/n.



#WIvIND #IndvsWI #TeamIndia desparately needed a left arm seamer & Arshdeep Singh might be the answer. Already shown his deliverance in IPL & England which he continued yesterday. On a sluggish pitch he proved his maturity. Early in his career but promising. Yorkers2/n. #TeamIndia desparately needed a left arm seamer & Arshdeep Singh might be the answer. Already shown his deliverance in IPL & England which he continued yesterday. On a sluggish pitch he proved his maturity. Early in his career but promising. Yorkers👍 2/n.#WIvIND #IndvsWI https://t.co/ItfFs98cJy

Sanju Samson @Lethu911 Soham Sarkhel @Soham_Sarkhel No Indian pacer has got me more excited than Arshdeep Singh since Bumrah. Man has it all - the skills to operate in every phase of a T20, top-notch execution, and the most important trait for any bowler- the intelligence to understand what to bowl when. He is the real deal. No Indian pacer has got me more excited than Arshdeep Singh since Bumrah. Man has it all - the skills to operate in every phase of a T20, top-notch execution, and the most important trait for any bowler- the intelligence to understand what to bowl when. He is the real deal. Arshdeep has the whole Arsenal and a lefty who swings it, but more than anything he has a fire in his belly. Huge prospect for India twitter.com/soham_sarkhel/… Arshdeep has the whole Arsenal and a lefty who swings it, but more than anything he has a fire in his belly. Huge prospect for India twitter.com/soham_sarkhel/…

Arshdeep Singh was equally supported by spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) as West Indies managed only 122/8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

“Bhuvi bhai keeps the pressure on from one end and I benefit from it" - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep, 23, has had an impressive T20I debut so far. He played his first game against England, returning with two wickets. The cricketer from Punjab then backed it up with another two-wicket haul on Friday.

Speaking after Friday's win, Arshdeep stressed that he has a specific role to play in the team, which gives him clarity. Addressing reporters, he said:

“I have been given clarity about my role by the captain and the support staff. They have made it clear as to what is expected of me and at what times I need to come and bowl. That clarity gives you confidence and you can plan your bowling accordingly.”

The youngster also highlighted that having Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling from the other end makes his job easier. Arshdeep added:

“Bhuvi bhai keeps the pressure on from one end and I benefit from it, getting wickets as well.”

Arshdeep Singh will hope to keep the momentum going in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday (August 1) at St Kitts.

