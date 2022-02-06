"There will always be challenges" - Washington Sundar reflects on impressive return to international cricket

Team India’s off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar has admitted that being away from the game for an extended period due to injury was a challenging time for him. However, he asserted that he utilized the phase to try and improve his skills.

The 22-year-old missed out on the T20 World Cup 2021 due to a finger injury. He was ruled out of the South Africa ODIs as well after testing positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, the offie made a comeback to the Indian side during the first ODI against West Indies. He immediately made an impact, claiming 3 for 30.

Reflecting on his time away from the game due to injury, Sundar said at a post-match press conference:

"There were a lot of challenges but I just wanted to do what I could do to improve myself as a cricketer. That's all that's in my control and I was only focusing on that. Yes, there will always be challenges, that's something that I have realised especially in the last couple of years. But what matters is how I push myself, keep getting better at the aspects that I want to and keep improving myself. I've tried to focus on it.”

He conceded that missing out on the T20 World Cup in the UAE was a massive disappointment. At the same time, he pointed out that with two World Cups coming up, he can still get a chance to make an impact on the biggest of stages. Sundar elaborated:

"It was very very disappointing to have lost out on a chance to play the World Cup. But yes, there are two World Cups in the next 15-16 months, so that should be my focus."

Sunday’s match against West Indies was Sundar’s first international appearance since the white-ball series against England at home in March last year.

“Was just bowling to my strength” - Washington Sundar

While leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) was the Player of the Match in India’s historic 1000th ODI, Sundar also played a key role, dismissing Brandon King and Darren Bravo. He later returned to end the frustrating stand between Jason Holder (57) and Fabian Allen (29).

Speaking about his impactful performance, the off-spinner said that he kept things simple and bowled to the plans that were put in place. He explained:

"I was just bowling to my strength and of course we had some plans for their batsmen. We just wanted to execute the plans and it was heartening to get off. I am happy that I could bowl to my strengths.”

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 9.

