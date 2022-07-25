[WATCH] “Felt even I could hit a 6” - Elated Team India members react after clinching ODI series against West Indies

The Team India contingent were all charged up as they sealed the three-match ODI series against West Indies by winning the second game in Trinidad on Sunday, July 24. The Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead following a two-wicket victory in the second ODI.

Chasing 312, India got home with two balls to spare as Axar Patel (64* off 35) launched a full toss from Kyle Mayers way over the ropes. While Axar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic innings, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) also played key roles, adding 99 runs for the fourth wicket.

On Monday (July 25), the official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a video of Team India players reacting immediately after Axar hit the winning six. There were also some glimpses from the dressing room. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the clip with the caption:

“Reactions from the dugout and change room as @akshar2026 sealed the ODI series in style 😎👏 #TeamIndia #WIvIND.”

In the video, Mohammed Siraj, who was out in the middle with Axar in the last over, gave some insights into the on-field atmosphere during the tense finish. He asserted:

“The emotions were running high. Axar was really pumped up. It was extraordinary and a different kind of a feeling. I felt that even I could hit a six. But the sensible thing to do was to take a single.”

With seven runs needed off four balls, Siraj took a single to give the strike to Axar. The southpaw then smacked the next ball for a series-clinching six to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp.

“Boys didn't lose the self-belief, that is amazing” - Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Team India did not have it easy in the second ODI against West Indies as the margin of victory suggested. They were 79 for three at one stage before fifties from Shreyas, Samson and Axar turned things around.

Praising the Indian team, stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"It was a great team performance. Boys didn't lose the self-belief, that is amazing. Iyer, Sanju, Axar everyone was amazing, Even Avesh came out in his debut game and scored those important runs. Thanks to IPL, they perform on a huge stage. I felt that we bowled nicely.”

Dhawan added that West Indies’ impressive batting effort gave them confidence that they too could score well on the surface. He stated:

"They got off to a good start. Hope and Pooran batted well. We thought if they could do it, we knew that we could do it. We started a little slow. Shubman batted well. The Iyer-Samson partnership made a huge difference. There was a run-out. But these things happen. Boys are learning.”

The third and final ODI of the India-West Indies series will be played in Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27).

