[WATCH] Rahul Dravid joins Team India cricketers in fun “hey” video; fans say “these gen guys making him look so different”

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid joined the members of the cricket team in a fun video in which the players can be seen saying “hey” to the camera while stepping out together.

Having defeated England in both the T20I and ODI series recently, the Men in Blue will now take on the West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is. Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain for the ODI series in the Caribbean after regular skipper Rohit Sharma was rested.

On Tuesday (July 19), Dhawan shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which Indian players are seen saying “hey” to the camera in their own style. Apart from Dhawan, the clip features Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj waving to the camera.

Dravid comes in at the end and says “hey” in normal style, and lets out a sheepish smile. Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption:

“Hey 👋🏻 from #TeamIndia #HeyTrend #Trend.”

Most of the comments on the post referred to Dravid’s appearance in the video. Fans were amused to see the usually reticent Indian legend in the clip. One comment read:

“Dravid sir at the end 😂😍😍❤️ these gen guys making him look so different.”

Another fan commented:

“That last hey was not expected 😭❤️.”

One comment read:

“Never thought we could ever see Rahul Dravid in a reel.”

Dravid took over as the full-time coach of the Indian cricket team from Ravi Shastri after the latter’s tenure ended following the T20 World Cup last year. He was earlier the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“Our strategy was absolutely brilliant” - Rahul Dravid after India’s ODI series win over England

Reacting to Team India’s one-day series win against England, Dravid had said that their tactics in the deciding match were absolutely brilliant. India beat the hosts by five wickets in the third ODI in Manchester to clinch the series by a 2-1 margin.

Speaking after the victory, Dravid told BCCI:

"We picked up a few wickets up front, they built a partnership. But I thought our tactics and our strategy was absolutely brilliant. At the backend, to bowl the short ball and put the fielders in place, a real credit to the team and the captain for working out the strategies and executing them well.”

Chasing 260, India lost four wickets for 72 before a fifth-wicket stand of 133 between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant put them on top. Praising the duo, the head coach said:

"The way Hardik and Rishabh responded was absolutely superb. It was really good to see them (do well) under pressure with the series on the line. To play an innings like Hardik did and like Rishabh did, it was pretty heartening for us.”

India’s tour of the West Indies will begin with the first ODI at the Port of Spain in Trinidad on July 22.

