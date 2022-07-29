IND vs WI 2022: [Watch] Obed McCoy shockingly doesn't run out Ravichandran Ashwin in 1st T20 vs West Indies

West Indies fast bowler Obed McCoy shocked everyone when he didn't run Ravichandran Ashwin out in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday (July 29).

India lost a few quick wickets after skipper Rohit Sharma gave the team a blistering start. Reeling at 138/6 in the 16th over, the onus was on Dinesh Karthik and Ashwin to give the side a late flourish.

The hosts had a golden opportunity to get Ashwin out and build on the pressure, but McCoy let the chance go begging. Attempting a second run, the veteran spinner was well outside the crease with the ball in McCoy's hands.

The pacer kept the ball in his hands and waited only to see Ashwin put in a full-length dive and make his ground.

Watch the incident here:

The West Indies players looked stunned by the turn of events, including the bowler himself. Going by how it unfolded, McCoy thought that Ashwin had already made his ground before the ball reached him.

Hence, he refrained from dislodging the bails.

Dinesh Karthik's late blitz put India on top vs West Indies

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik gave the Men in Blue a perfect finish to post 190/6 after being asked to bat first. He accumulated 45 runs in the final three overs and remained unbeaten on 41 off just 19 deliveries, a knock which included four boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav gave the tourists a perfect start, adding 44 for the first wicket in just 4.4 overs. While the middle-order failed to make any contributions, Rohit chipped in 44-ball 64, before Karthik took over to finish the innings on a high.

At the time of writing, West Indies are 35/2 in 4.2 overs, with Nicholas Pooran and Shamrah Brooks in the middle. The hosts will hope these two batters share a big partnership and set up a platform for the finishers to come.

