[Watch] Ravi Bishnoi gets his maiden international cap from Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of 1st India vs West Indies T20I 

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi received his maiden international cap from Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of India's first T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Wednesday. The 21-year-old tweaker from Jodhpur has now become the 95th T20I player to represent India.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, Chahal can be seen offering some words of motivation and appreciation to Ravi Bishnoi during the team huddle, with applause and smiles from the rest of the team.

The jubilant youngster listened carefully before wearing the cap and absorbing the felicitations from his teammates. You can watch the video here:

He rose to eminence after the 2020 U-19 World Cup where he was the top wicket-taker with 17 wickets from just 10 games at an average of 10.64.

He was roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) the same year, with the youngster shining at the biggest stage with 12 wickets from 14 matches. PBKS head coach Anil Kumble kept him out of the team for half of the 2021 season. But when he did return, Bishnoi performed even better, scalping 12 wickets from nine games.

The youngster has stunning control over his variations and doesn't get too fazed under high pressure or while bowling against established big-hitters - a quality that will come in handy when he faces the Windies batters.

India's playing 11 after Ravi Bishnoi's inclusion

India have gone with a combination of five batters, a batting all-rounder, three bowling all-rounders and two spinners for the first T20I against the West Indies. Bishnoi got the nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav and is expected to bowl in tandem with Chahal.

Here's a look at the playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rohit won the toss and opted to field first at the Eden Gardens.

