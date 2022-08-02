IND vs WI 2022: [WATCH] Shreyas Iyer perishes to the short ball yet again in 2nd India vs West Indies T20I

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer’s woes against the short ball continued as he again perished to the rising delivery in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday (August 1). He was dismissed for 10 off 11 balls.

After a luggage problem delayed the start of the match in St Kitts by three hours, the hosts won the toss and invited India to bat first. Team India got off to the worst-possible start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. Suryakumar Yadav’s poor run continued as he too fell for 11.

Team India were hoping for Shreyas to steady the innings. However, his weakness against the short ball came to the fore again as he was back in the hut in the fifth over of India’s innings.

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph bowled one short and wide outside off stump. The batter attempted to slap the delivery over the off side. However, he was playing away from his body and could not control his stroke.

FanCode @FanCode



Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…



@BCCI @windiescricket



#WIvIND #INDvsWI Early tumble of wickets for India, a product of their aggression against the new ball. Can they rebuild?Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode onFanCode #INDvsWI Early tumble of wickets for India, a product of their aggression against the new ball. Can they rebuild?Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI https://t.co/zPNAo0P91d

Shreyas was completely outdone by the extra bounce that Joseph generated and only managed to edge the ball to the keeper. His dismissal left India in dire straits at 40 for 3.

Earlier, West Indies left-arm seamer Obed McCoy sent both the Indian openers packing. Team India skipper Rohit got a lifter outside off stump that he could only lob to short third man off the shoulder of the bat. The fielder, Akeal Hosein, timed his jump to perfection.

Suryakumar was in need of a big score to boost his confidence, but it wasn’t to be as he fell without making a significant contribution yet again. McCoy angled the ball across the right-hander and an off-balance Suryakumar nicked the delivery to the keeper.

There was no rescue act from the dynamic Rishabh Pant as well this time. The left-hander looked dangerous during his stay at the crease, smashing two sixes and a four in his 12-ball 24. However, he fell to Hosein following a failed attempt to take on the left-arm spinner.

Pant walked down the track and slashed him to the on side. However, he could not get his timing right and was caught at deep midwicket.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c &wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far