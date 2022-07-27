IND vs WI 2022: "We haven't got a replacement of Zak till now" - Twitterati fume as India leave out Arshdeep Singh from 3rd ODI

Team India once again ignored young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh while picking their playing XI for the third ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27).
The Men in Blue made only one change to their playing XI, bringing in Prasidh Krishna, who missed out in the second ODI due to an injury. Avesh Khan, who came in as a replacement in the penultimate ODI, once again sat out to accommodate the lanky pacer from Karnataka.
However, with the final ODI being a dead rubber, many expected India to make a few changes and try out youngsters like Arshdeep.
The left-arm quick, who starred in IPL 2022 and aced the maximum yorkers in the tournament, made his T20I debut against England. He starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/18 in Southampton.
With India lacking left-arm pace bowling options, Arshdeep would have been an excellent choice to try heading into the ODI World Cup at home next year.
Fans on social media expressed their disappointment, saying that Arshdeep Singh would have been a better choice than Prasidh Krishna. Many also blamed head coach Rahul Dravid for showing favoritism towards Karnataka-born Prasidh.
India and West Indies' playing XIs
The visitors, under Shikhar Dhawan, made only one change to their side. They have insisted on giving the players in the squad a longer rope.
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
The hosts, who were unlucky to end up on the losing side in both the previous games, have made three changes to their playing XI. Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, and Keacy Carty came into the side.
West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.
