IND vs WI 2022: "We haven't got a replacement of Zak till now" - Twitterati fume as India leave out Arshdeep Singh from 3rd ODI

Team India once again ignored young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh while picking their playing XI for the third ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27).

The Men in Blue made only one change to their playing XI, bringing in Prasidh Krishna, who missed out in the second ODI due to an injury. Avesh Khan, who came in as a replacement in the penultimate ODI, once again sat out to accommodate the lanky pacer from Karnataka.

However, with the final ODI being a dead rubber, many expected India to make a few changes and try out youngsters like Arshdeep.

The left-arm quick, who starred in IPL 2022 and aced the maximum yorkers in the tournament, made his T20I debut against England. He starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/18 in Southampton.

BCCI @BCCI



One change for



Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the 3rd ODI since he is still not 100 percent fit.The medical team will continue to monitor his progress.



#WIvIND A look at our Playing XI for the final ODI.One change for #TeamIndia . Prasidh Krishna comes in for Avesh Khan.Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the 3rd ODI since he is still not 100 percent fit.The medical team will continue to monitor his progress. A look at our Playing XI for the final ODI.One change for #TeamIndia. Prasidh Krishna comes in for Avesh Khan.Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the 3rd ODI since he is still not 100 percent fit.The medical team will continue to monitor his progress.#WIvIND https://t.co/4bkh524SBu

With India lacking left-arm pace bowling options, Arshdeep would have been an excellent choice to try heading into the ODI World Cup at home next year.

Fans on social media expressed their disappointment, saying that Arshdeep Singh would have been a better choice than Prasidh Krishna. Many also blamed head coach Rahul Dravid for showing favoritism towards Karnataka-born Prasidh.

Here are some of the reactions:

Jack #RIPLegend @Switch_hitt



#WIvIND This was the best opportunity to test Arshdeep Singh and Ruturaj in ODIs. I don't understand what team management was thinking 🤦🏻‍♂️ This was the best opportunity to test Arshdeep Singh and Ruturaj in ODIs. I don't understand what team management was thinking 🤦🏻‍♂️#WIvIND

Anirudh yadav @Anirudh8254

We haven't got replacement of zak till now I am shocked by team india management why you are not giving chances to arshdeep singh in a dead rubber match when we lack of left arm pacer but still giving chances to righty ballersWe haven't got replacement of zak till now #IndvsWI I am shocked by team india management why you are not giving chances to arshdeep singh in a dead rubber match when we lack of left arm pacer but still giving chances to righty ballers We haven't got replacement of zak till now #IndvsWI

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 Oh god, still no Arshdeep Singh? Oh god, still no Arshdeep Singh?

Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks



#WIvIND Bhosadiwalo ne aaj bhi Arshdeep Singh ko nahi khilaya.🤬🤬🤬 Bhosadiwalo ne aaj bhi Arshdeep Singh ko nahi khilaya.🤬🤬🤬#WIvIND

Rahulsingh12345@ @jacoobbbb11 Why arshdeep singh not play in playing 11 .he deserve atleast one chance........... Why arshdeep singh not play in playing 11 .he deserve atleast one chance...........

Abhishek @Abhishe17594426 @BCCI Still no Arshdeep Singh in playing 11. Sad to see a good young promising talent wasted on sidelines @BCCI Still no Arshdeep Singh in playing 11. Sad to see a good young promising talent wasted on sidelines

Amandeep Singh @Amandeep1900

What a horrible captain and coach of Indian team, shame on you.

@SDhawan25 Unbelievable Arshdeep Singh is not playing again Today, karnatka player Prasidh again got selected for playing 11, injustice with Arshdeep.What a horrible captain and coach of Indian team, shame on you. Unbelievable Arshdeep Singh is not playing again Today, karnatka player Prasidh again got selected for playing 11, injustice with Arshdeep. 😡What a horrible captain and coach of Indian team, shame on you.@SDhawan25

Sourabh Rajput @Sourabh36819442 @BCCI Bhai arshdeep singh ne kya bura kiya ...uska debut aaj to banta tha @BCCI Bhai arshdeep singh ne kya bura kiya ...uska debut aaj to banta tha

Anirudh yadav @Anirudh8254

We haven't got replacement of zak till now #LiveTheGame I am shocked by team india management why you are not giving chances to arshdeep singh in a dead rubber match when we lack of left arm pacer but still giving chances to righty ballersWe haven't got replacement of zak till now #IndvsWI I am shocked by team india management why you are not giving chances to arshdeep singh in a dead rubber match when we lack of left arm pacer but still giving chances to righty ballers We haven't got replacement of zak till now #IndvsWI #LiveTheGame

Akshay @akshay021106

He should have played today's ODI

Indian cricket team should give chances to all players selected for a particular tour.

#IndvsWI

#ArshdeepSingh Arshdeep Singh is a young bright talentHe should have played today's ODIIndian cricket team should give chances to all players selected for a particular tour. Arshdeep Singh is a young bright talentHe should have played today's ODI Indian cricket team should give chances to all players selected for a particular tour.#IndvsWI #ArshdeepSingh

India and West Indies' playing XIs

The visitors, under Shikhar Dhawan, made only one change to their side. They have insisted on giving the players in the squad a longer rope.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

The hosts, who were unlucky to end up on the losing side in both the previous games, have made three changes to their playing XI. Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, and Keacy Carty came into the side.

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.

