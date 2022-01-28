“We will get a glimpse of India’s template for upcoming World Cups” - Saba Karim on importance of West Indies series

Former India cricketer Saba Karim feels that the template for the team’s World Cup preparations will be visible during the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies. He lamented that the Men in Blue had lost a golden opportunity to set the process in motion in South Africa.

Having gone down 0-3 to the Proteas, India will be seeking to gain some confidence in the limited-overs series against the Windies, which will feature three ODIs and as many T20Is. The matches will be significant considering the upcoming World Cups in both formats.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, Karim admitted about India’s preparations for the ICC events:

“India should have begun the process in South Africa itself. We are starting a bit late. But yes, we will get a glimpse of India’s template for upcoming World Cups, their approach and mindset building up to the events (in the upcoming series against West Indies)."

Indian cricket is currently going through a transition phase with Virat Kohli no longer the captain in any of the formats. Rohit Sharma has been handed over the white-ball leadership while the selectors are yet to announce the new Test skipper.

Karim added that Indian cricket could move ahead in its desired direction if Rohit, Virat and head coach Rahul Dravid work in unison. The 54-year-old explained:

“Rohit, Virat and Dravid need to work together to take India forward in the right direction. Only then can India expect to win the elusive T20 World Cup. We can then also hope to win the 2023 50-over World Cup and Test championship.”

“In Tests, India need to start trusting youngsters” - Saba Karim

Apart from the white-ball formats, India have been inconsistent in the Tests as well. They went 1-2 down to an inexperienced Proteas outfit during their recent tour of South Africa. The batting, specifically the middle order, has been letting the team down consistently.

Urging the think tank to start placing greater faith in young guns, Karim concluded:

“In Tests, India need to start trusting youngsters so that they can deliver the goods going forward. That transition needs to come for India to become No.1 again and win the Test championship. This is among the challenges ahead of Rohit from a team perspective.”

Following the series loss in South Africa, India have slipped to third position in the ICC Men’s Test team rankings, behind Australia and New Zealand.

Edited by Samya Majumdar