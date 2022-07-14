"Well played BCCI" - Shocked fans question Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson's exclusion from India's T20I squad for West Indies series

Team India have rested big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal for the T20I series against West Indies. The BCCI announced an 18-man squad for the three-match series, which will be played in the Caribbean, with Rohit Sharma leading the team.

India also seem to have made their intentions pretty clear about who they are looking at with respect to the T20 World Cup in about three months' time.

They require an off-spinning option and that's probably what has brought Ravichandran Ashwin back into India's T20I setup. Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul, who were both ruled out of the T20I series against the Proteas due to injury, have been included in the squad.

However, their availability will be subject to their fitness.

BCCI @BCCI Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.



Sanju Samson, who scored 77 in the last T20I that he played, is a notable exclusion from the squad as is Rahul Tripathi. The latter didn't get an opportunity to play despite making the squad against Ireland. Speedster Umran Malik too couldn't hold onto his place after a poor outing against England.

Fans on Twitter were baffled to see some of the exclusions made by the BCCI. They slammed the board for their lack of transparency with respect to selecting the likes of Shreyas Iyer over Kohli and Samson.

One fan wrote:

"Well played @BCCI. One thing is almost clear that Sanju won't be there in the plane to Australia despite doing nothing wrong."

Another user tweeted:

"Calling this a rest for Virat Kohli is a farce. What is the official message? Or is there even one?"

Here are some more reactions to the news:

Manya @CSKian716 BCCI should really hold a PC and answer these baffling decisions -

Why is Kohli not in the squad

Why is Iyer in the squad

What happened to Sanju

Why are we not having a new captain for this series BCCI should really hold a PC and answer these baffling decisions -Why is Kohli not in the squadWhy is Iyer in the squadWhat happened to SanjuWhy are we not having a new captain for this series

tanya @ch3rryw8n3 What wrong did Sanju Samson do to not get a place in the t20I team? What wrong did Sanju Samson do to not get a place in the t20I team?

YouAreWrong🧄 @huihui_____

#JusticeForSanjusamson Don't know , bcci select team on which basis , current form, technique or what Don't know , bcci select team on which basis , current form, technique or what 😞#JusticeForSanjusamson https://t.co/gsaUNPwbZQ

KARUN @KARUN__1003

#justiceforSanjuSamson Now,team india is not selecting players based on form or scoring runs. They are only selecting favourite people of BCCI leaders. Sanju Samson scored 77 in last t20i and 134 in last 3 t20i.Sanju is one of the best pace/shortball hitters in the country. Now,team india is not selecting players based on form or scoring runs. They are only selecting favourite people of BCCI leaders. Sanju Samson scored 77 in last t20i and 134 in last 3 t20i.Sanju is one of the best pace/shortball hitters in the country.#justiceforSanjuSamson https://t.co/QakXGa7qpJ

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Bumrah is GOAT @CricCrazyV



RETWEET THIS TWEET IF YOU BELIEVE HE DESERVES OPPORTUNITY Feeling sad for Sanju Samson ☹️ yet another series where he could have been selected but it looks like he is definitely not in India's plans for World T20 🙃RETWEET THIS TWEET IF YOU BELIEVE HE DESERVES OPPORTUNITY Feeling sad for Sanju Samson ☹️ yet another series where he could have been selected but it looks like he is definitely not in India's plans for World T20 🙃RETWEET THIS TWEET IF YOU BELIEVE HE DESERVES OPPORTUNITY 😤 https://t.co/WPyeCDUpmZ

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho Calling this a rest for Virat Kohli is a farce. What is the official message? Or is there even one? Calling this a rest for Virat Kohli is a farce. What is the official message? Or is there even one?

viroot @Imsahil_11 Part time cricketer. Full time weightlifter. Part time cricketer. Full time weightlifter.

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Bumrah is GOAT @CricCrazyV Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal not part of India's squad for West Indies T20s as they are rested and it seems like there place is secured for T20 World Cup 🙃 Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal not part of India's squad for West Indies T20s as they are rested and it seems like there place is secured for T20 World Cup 🙃

RO45☀️ @Pikachu__264 Mark my words;

It is India's loss if we head to Australia without Sanju Samson! Mark my words;It is India's loss if we head to Australia without Sanju Samson!

Biraj Raha (Ved) @TheDravid_Fan



If he's dropped and Ashwin is the replacement than Dravid should be sacked.



` @five_wides



#ViratKohli I wish Virat Kohli should have kept his captaincy, nothing going in his way, he just played one test and two T20Is after IPL now only god knows the purpose of the rest here. I wish Virat Kohli should have kept his captaincy, nothing going in his way, he just played one test and two T20Is after IPL now only god knows the purpose of the rest here.#ViratKohli

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan



Cricketcasm @cricketcasm

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio

1) Sanju Samson & Umran Malik are not in plans for World Cup.

2) DK has to score otherwise he is the next casualty.

3) Team looking for an off-spinner too.

4) Virat will play T-20 World Cup 101% team trusts him.

Nitish @IamNitish98

rajdeep das @rajdeepcric

Mohit @Mohittweets13

#sanjusamson Thoda backing to main bhi deserve karta hun yaar Thoda backing to main bhi deserve karta hun yaar#sanjusamson https://t.co/RE9Ypbt9OT

India's squad for the T20Is vs West Indies

The BCCI announced the squad for the series against the West Indies with the following tweet:

"Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. *Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness."

The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Hooda are likely to play in all games with some of the big names absent. They have a golden opportunity to make a strong case and seal a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad.

