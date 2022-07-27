IND vs WI 2022: "Why would you make changes?"- Aakash Chopra feels Ruturaj Gaikwad won't make debut in 3rd ODI

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Ruturaj Gaikwad might need to wait a bit longer to make his ODI debut. The 25-year-old was absolutely sensational in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and received his maiden ODI call-up on the tour to South Africa earlier this year.

However, he is yet to make his debut for the Men in Blue in the 50-over format. Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies, many feel India should probably hand Gaikwad his debut cap.

In a video on his YouTube channel, however, Aakash Chopra explained why it would perhaps be unfair to drop either the in-form Shubman Gill or captain Shikhar Dhawan. He said:

"Why would you make changes? If Shubman Gill has done well in the first two ODIs, then why wouldn't you play him in the third? That’s the problem. You don't know exactly how to rotate players because it is impossible to give each player a chance in a three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan plays in only one format and is the captain, so he too won't be rested. Ruturaj will need to wait for his chance."

India don't have replacements for Hardik, Jadeja: Aakash Chopra

Although India have quite some depth in their talent pool, Aakash Chopra feels there are simply no replacements for valuable all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

The way both these players have performed of late, the 44-year-old doesn't think India have players of similar quality at the moment. He stated:

"Hardik Pandya is a medium-paced all-rounder. You won't find too many of them in the country. Jadeja has grown in stature in Tests by scoring hundreds, picking wickets and being a gun fielder. Even in ODIs and T20Is he can't be replaced. You just don't have able replacements for such players who have a special skill set."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #ENGvIND There were talks about Eng scoring 400 pre series, but the way Indian bowlers have bowled has been great to watch. Can't remember last time Eng were so tied down in a home series. Boom wasn't there today but @hardikpandya7 stepped and how There were talks about Eng scoring 400 pre series, but the way Indian bowlers have bowled has been great to watch. Can't remember last time Eng were so tied down in a home series. Boom wasn't there today but @hardikpandya7 stepped and how 👏🏽 #ENGvIND https://t.co/Hm8vbFSj2x

It will be interesting to see if the visitors make any changes to their playing XI for the third ODI that will begin in just a few hours.

