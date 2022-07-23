"Worth staying awake this long" - Fans hail Samson, Siraj for their efforts as India clinch last-ball thriller vs WI

Team India held their nerves to complete a thrilling win over the West Indies by three runs in the first ODI at the Port of Spain in Trinidad on July 22. Chasing 309 to win, the hosts could only muster 305/6 as pacer Mohammad Siraj nailed his yorkers to perfection.

A few inside edges did give West Indies crucial boundaries that kept them in the chase. But the way Siraj executed his plans ensured that both set batters Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd couldn't apply the finishing touches to their chase.

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson also made an important contribution on the field. With eight runs needed off two deliveries, Siraj tried to follow Shepherd and sprayed the ball down the leg-side in that process.

It could have easily been five wides, had Sanju not dived to his left at full stretch and stopped the ball with his gloves.

Fans on Twitter hailed both Siraj and Samson for their efforts at the death to ensure India got over the line. Here are some of the reactions:

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall



Mohammed Siraj you did it man



Sanju Samson stopped a certain 4 off a wide to make his job easier... What an over to finish the game.



India lead 1-0 Worth staying awake this longMohammed Siraj you did it manSanju Samson stopped a certain 4 off a wide to make his job easier... What an over to finish the game.India lead 1-0 #WIvIND Worth staying awake this longMohammed Siraj you did it manSanju Samson stopped a certain 4 off a wide to make his job easier... What an over to finish the game.India lead 1-0 #WIvIND https://t.co/1ETEiBOZSm

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Siraj is back...excellent last 2 overs. 3 luck boundaries for WI, figures wud be much better otherwise. He is back to his rythm & u can see it in the way he was running in today. Siraj is back...excellent last 2 overs. 3 luck boundaries for WI, figures wud be much better otherwise. He is back to his rythm & u can see it in the way he was running in today.

Rashi @IamAditea West Indies fought hard so well in the chase but huge credit to the way Siraj bowled, he made it for India. #WIvIND West Indies fought hard so well in the chase but huge credit to the way Siraj bowled, he made it for India. #WIvIND

Karthik Raj @kartcric Wonderful reverse Yorkers from Siraj. Inward tail made the difference Wonderful reverse Yorkers from Siraj. Inward tail made the difference

¨ @mizsayani



SIRAJ DID IT & INDIA WIN

#IndvsWI what a thriller it was!SIRAJ DID IT & INDIA WIN what a thriller it was!😍SIRAJ DID IT & INDIA WIN🇮🇳❤️#IndvsWI https://t.co/EUYFMDiKPF

Ishika @IPLhatebot Can't believe that I missed such a thrilling second half. Here's an appreciation tweet for Shikhar, for his wonderful knock of 97, Siraj for his last over and Sanju for saving those four runs which ultimately turned out to be the difference. Can't believe that I missed such a thrilling second half. Here's an appreciation tweet for Shikhar, for his wonderful knock of 97, Siraj for his last over and Sanju for saving those four runs which ultimately turned out to be the difference. https://t.co/mwWjHcwG6h

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Siraj deserved to end on a high, been top class here in the back end. Siraj deserved to end on a high, been top class here in the back end.

Abhijith V @Abhizdx

2 balls 8 required

Siraj balls a wide which would have gone for a 4 , kudos to sanju for saving it with a full length dive

#SanjuSamson #IndvsWI #BCCI Yes he could'nt contribute much with the bat ....but he gave his 100% and saved the game for india yesterday.2 balls 8 requiredSiraj balls a wide which would have gone for a 4 , kudos to sanju for saving it with a full length dive Yes he could'nt contribute much with the bat ....but he gave his 100% and saved the game for india yesterday.2 balls 8 required Siraj balls a wide which would have gone for a 4 , kudos to sanju for saving it with a full length dive💥#SanjuSamson #IndvsWI #BCCI https://t.co/5Jp2zO2jV4

Ranjay choubey @ranjaychoubey

What a superb last over by that man .

Many questions raised why he picked after a bad ipl but he replied with his Yorkers.

@mdsirajofficial

#siraj

#IndvsWI SirajWhat a superb last over by that man .Many questions raised why he picked after a bad ipl but he replied with his Yorkers. Siraj 🔥What a superb last over by that man .Many questions raised why he picked after a bad ipl but he replied with his Yorkers.@mdsirajofficial#siraj #IndvsWI https://t.co/TvdliTrNar

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Mohammad Siraj in the last two match in ODIs:-



•9-1-66-2 (Root, Bairstow's wicket).

•10-0-57-2 (Hope, Pooran's wicket).



In both matches he picked opposition best batsmans wickets and India won & also yesterday he bowled brilliant final over. Mohammad Siraj in the last two match in ODIs:-•9-1-66-2 (Root, Bairstow's wicket).•10-0-57-2 (Hope, Pooran's wicket).In both matches he picked opposition best batsmans wickets and India won & also yesterday he bowled brilliant final over. https://t.co/zaQyT8cl8F

CRICKET VIDEOS🏏 @Abdullah__Neaz



#Siraj #INDvsWI



5 needed off 1 ball and Mohammed Siraj bowled the perfect yorker to deny West Indies. 5 needed off 1 ball and Mohammed Siraj bowled the perfect yorker to deny West Indies. #Siraj #INDvsWI https://t.co/fJttFHyFVa

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh India won the match by 4 runs Against West Indies. And take the lead 1-0 in this ODI series. What a match, Mohammad Siraj is the hero of this match, he is the difference of this match. India won the match by 4 runs Against West Indies. And take the lead 1-0 in this ODI series. What a match, Mohammad Siraj is the hero of this match, he is the difference of this match. https://t.co/DbjVF77YlN

Manya @CSKian716 RCB should feel cheated because Siraj nailed more yorkers today than he attempted in IPL 2022. RCB should feel cheated because Siraj nailed more yorkers today than he attempted in IPL 2022.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



It's not as easy as he made it look in this game. Brilliant effort from him. Worthy of being player of the match. Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Siraj's yorker accuracy has been outstanding today. Haven't seen him bowl this well and execute his plans like the way he has today in some time.



Been very good today so far. Siraj's yorker accuracy has been outstanding today. Haven't seen him bowl this well and execute his plans like the way he has today in some time.Been very good today so far. And Siraj thoroughly deserves to be on the winning end of this game. Purely for how he executed his yorkers today.It's not as easy as he made it look in this game. Brilliant effort from him. Worthy of being player of the match. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… And Siraj thoroughly deserves to be on the winning end of this game. Purely for how he executed his yorkers today.It's not as easy as he made it look in this game. Brilliant effort from him. Worthy of being player of the match. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mohammad Siraj has been a standout performer for India in the last two games. Did well against England in the 3rd ODI and today also maintained that consistency. Great to see him in rhythm. Mohammad Siraj has been a standout performer for India in the last two games. Did well against England in the 3rd ODI and today also maintained that consistency. Great to see him in rhythm. https://t.co/enWElgRpAe

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Siraj showed his class in the final 2 overs, he was unlucky most times with edges but maintained his calmness in the last two balls. Siraj showed his class in the final 2 overs, he was unlucky most times with edges but maintained his calmness in the last two balls. https://t.co/YpdZPfM2KO

Manya @CSKian716 RCB fans watching Siraj nail yorker after yorker for India



RCB fans watching Siraj nail yorker after yorker for Indiahttps://t.co/roaA6isV0z

Roshmi 💗 @CricCrazyRoshmi

Or hate him

But you cannot Ignore him



Sanju Samson saved India from losing the match

#WIvIND #IndvsWI #SanjuSamson Love himOr hate himBut you cannot Ignore himSanju Samson saved India from losing the match Love him Or hate him But you cannot Ignore him Sanju Samson saved India from losing the match #WIvIND #IndvsWI #SanjuSamson https://t.co/p0lLcGC3Fq

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#WIvIND Sanju Samson's save of the day with 8 needed off 2 probably won't be remembered tomorrow. Sanju Samson's save of the day with 8 needed off 2 probably won't be remembered tomorrow. #WIvIND https://t.co/WOb6GO233g

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Sanju Samson’s stop was the difference in the end. 100% boundary. And that would’ve been Game Windies. Sanju Samson’s stop was the difference in the end. 100% boundary. And that would’ve been Game Windies.

Mohammad Siraj also drew first blood for India in the second innings

Siraj has made striking with the new ball a habit as he got the important wicket of Shai Hope early on. But Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks steadied the ship and gradually, runs started to flow from both ends.

The Indians were finding it tough to contain runs and it looked like the game was slipping away from them. Shardul Thakur was expensive in his opening spell, but came back with a bang, sending both the set batters back to the pavilion.

Yuzvendra Chahal worked his magic in the middle overs, picking up the big wickets of Brandon King and Rovman Powell. Siraj had already scalped Pooran's wicket, but the partnership between Hosein and Shepherd brought the hosts back into the game.

It was getting tight towards the end, but the visitors ultimately didn't let the pressure get the better of them.

