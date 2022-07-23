"Worth staying awake this long" - Fans hail Samson, Siraj for their efforts as India clinch last-ball thriller vs WI

Team India held their nerves to complete a thrilling win over the West Indies by three runs in the first ODI at the Port of Spain in Trinidad on July 22. Chasing 309 to win, the hosts could only muster 305/6 as pacer Mohammad Siraj nailed his yorkers to perfection.
A few inside edges did give West Indies crucial boundaries that kept them in the chase. But the way Siraj executed his plans ensured that both set batters Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd couldn't apply the finishing touches to their chase.
Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson also made an important contribution on the field. With eight runs needed off two deliveries, Siraj tried to follow Shepherd and sprayed the ball down the leg-side in that process.
It could have easily been five wides, had Sanju not dived to his left at full stretch and stopped the ball with his gloves.
Fans on Twitter hailed both Siraj and Samson for their efforts at the death to ensure India got over the line. Here are some of the reactions:
Mohammad Siraj also drew first blood for India in the second innings
Siraj has made striking with the new ball a habit as he got the important wicket of Shai Hope early on. But Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks steadied the ship and gradually, runs started to flow from both ends.
The Indians were finding it tough to contain runs and it looked like the game was slipping away from them. Shardul Thakur was expensive in his opening spell, but came back with a bang, sending both the set batters back to the pavilion.
Yuzvendra Chahal worked his magic in the middle overs, picking up the big wickets of Brandon King and Rovman Powell. Siraj had already scalped Pooran's wicket, but the partnership between Hosein and Shepherd brought the hosts back into the game.
It was getting tight towards the end, but the visitors ultimately didn't let the pressure get the better of them.