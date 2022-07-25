"You can thank me for not letting you score the runs" - Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal engage in hilarious banter on Chahal TV after India's win vs WI

Following India's two-wicket win in the second ODI against West Indies on Sunday, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was back with his hilarious interviews on the latest episode of 'Chahal TV'. This time he had all-rounder Axar Patel and young pacer Avesh Khan for company.

Axar's heroic knock of 64*(35) helped India clinch the ODI series 2-0 with a game to spare.

Chahal praised the all-rounder for his efforts and passed a tongue-in-cheek comment. The leg-spinner has often batted at No. 11 but hasn't been shy of letting his mates know that he could be a proper batter. He told Axar:

"I have seen very few innings like this. The way you batted, it reminded me of my youth (laughs)."

Axar Patel returned the sarcasm by hilariously stating that he didn't want to 'bother' the 32-year-old with the required run rate and so he decided to finish the game off himself:

"I thought that if I get out early, Chahal Bhai will need to come and score these runs. So I thought I shouldn't bother you and should score the runs myself. You can thank me for not letting you score the runs (laughs)."

You can watch the conversation here:

BCCI @BCCI is back - this time from The Caribbean



This episode ft., 2nd - By



Full interview #TeamIndia | @yuzi_chahal

bit.ly/3b6MqcP Chahal TVis back - this time from The CaribbeanThis episode ft., 2nd #WIvIND ODI batting hero - @akshar2026 & ODI debutant @Avesh_6 - By @28anand Full interview Chahal TV 📺 is back - this time from The Caribbean 😎 👌This episode ft., 2nd #WIvIND ODI batting hero - @akshar2026 & ODI debutant @Avesh_6. 👍 👍 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia | @yuzi_chahalbit.ly/3b6MqcP https://t.co/Ulb42hOdvO

Avesh Khan speaks to Yuzvendra Chahal about his cameo

Avesh Khan didn't have the greatest of ODI debuts with the ball. But the 25-year-old played a crucial supporting hand to Axar Patel as the two added 24 runs for the ninth wicket.

The Madhya Pradesh pacer spoke to Yuzvendra Chahal about his thought process during the situation, saying:

"I do try to play as a pure batter, but as the ball comes near me, my hands and legs move in opposite directions (laughs). I did try to put bat to ball and I connected well twice, which was crucial. Had there been a leg-spinner, I would have finished the game with an over to spare (laughs)."

Lucknow Super Giants @LucknowIPL

Debut par jeet kar aane waali feeling ki baat hi kuch aur hogi

#WIvIND #ODI Congratulations @Avesh_6 on your ODI debut last nightDebut par jeet kar aane waali feeling ki baat hi kuch aur hogi Congratulations @Avesh_6 on your ODI debut last night 👏Debut par jeet kar aane waali feeling ki baat hi kuch aur hogi 😍#WIvIND #ODI https://t.co/PvOQ1NLeEK

With the series already in the bag, Team India can afford to make a few changes for the third ODI to be played on the same ground on Wednesday, July 27.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far