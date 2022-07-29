IND vs WI 2022: “Good for him that he made those runs before I beat him up”- Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shubman Gill on Man of the Series award

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated youngster Shubman Gill on winning the Man of the Series award for the recent ODI series against West Indies. Yuvraj had a funny reaction to Gill’s performance, suggesting that the latter saved himself from his scolding.

In an Instagram post, the southpaw wrote:

“Congrats @shubmangill on your first man of the series award. Here are some kind words on your performance from your good friend Sir @abhisheksharma_4”

The clip also featured Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. Yuvraj also decided to pull Gill's leg in the video.

“Good for him that he made those runs before I beat him up. But, it’s good way to start, there's a long way to go.”

Shubman Gill presents stiff challenge for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan for spot in ODI team

Gujarat Titans batsman Gill rose to the occasion in the absence of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the ODI series. He was used ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.

The right-handed batter scored 64, 43, and an unbeaten 98 to stake his claim for the role of a backup opener for the Men in Blue in ODIs. Overall, he amassed 205 runs at an average of 102.5, as India registered a 3-0 clean sweep against West Indies. He is expected to play in the upcoming series in Zimbabwe also.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt revealed that he was also extremely impressed with Gill’s heroics in the ODIs. He called him a "super elegant player" and liked the fact that Gill took this opportunity to with both hands.

Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“Shubman Gill is a super elegant player. He has a lot of time [while batting], he plays exceedingly well on backfoot, knows how to play cuts, pulls. The youngster has very good defence coupled with a strong temperament.

"Previously, we talked about his very well-made 30s and 40s [that] look great but [he] should go on to play long innings. This is exactly what Shubman Gill did and scored unbeaten 98 before the D/L method came into place.”

