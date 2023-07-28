IND vs WI 2023, 1st ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

India beat West Indies by five wickets in yesterday’s ODI at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Bowling first after winning the toss, spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4-6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3-37) dazzled as India bundled out the West Indies for 114 in 23 overs. Ishan Kishan then hammered 52 off 46 as the Men in Blue chased down the target in 22.5 overs, losing five wickets.

Team India’s bowlers were completely dominant over a hapless Windies batting lineup. Hardik Pandya got the first breakthrough for India as Kyle Mayers (2) pulled a back-of-length delivery to mid-on.

Alick Athanaze looked impressive, striking three fours and a six. However, debutant Mukesh Kumar ended his stay on 22 when the batter cut one uppishly; Jadeja at backward point took a brilliant leaping catch.

In the next over, Shardul Thakur knocked over Brandon King (17) with one that seamed in. Shimron Hetmyer (11) also failed to deliver, as his attempted scoop of Jadeja saw him getting bowled.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Rovman Powell (4) and Romario Shepherd (0) in his next over as the West Indies continued to crumble. Powell offered a catch to slip, while Shepherd fell to a brilliant one-handed catch by Kohli when he outside-edged an attempted drive.

Kuldeep proved too good for the lower half of the West Indies batting. Dominic Drakes (3) was trapped lbw by a googly as was Yannic Cariah (3).

Windies captain Shai Hope’s resistance ended on 43 when he missed a reverse-sweep off the left-arm wrist-spinner. In the same over, Jayden Seales (0) offered a catch to leg slip off another wrong'un as the West Indies’ innings came to a tame end.

Experimenting India register unconvincing win

Chasing 115, India lost five wickets as they experimented with their batting order. Kishan, who was sent to open instead of captain Rohit Sharma, grabbed his chance, hammering seven fours and a six in his half-century. However, most of the others disappointed.

Shubman Gill fell for 7, poking at a wide length delivery from Seales that moved away. King took a sharp low catch, moving to his right at second slip. Sent into bat at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav looked dangerous and swatted a six of Seales. However, he fell for 19, missing a sweep off Gudakesh Motie.

India lost a third wicket in unlucky fashion as Kishan drilled one back at Cariah, and the ball deflected onto the stumps off the bowler’s hands. The non-striker, Pandya (5), was out of his crease and had to walk back.

Kishan fell after completing his fifty, holing out to deep midwicket off Motie. Thakur (1) then guided one from Cariah to second slip. He indicated that he wasn’t ready due to some sightscreen disturbance but had to walk back. Jadeja (16*) and Rohit (12*), though, took India over the line without more hiccups.

India vs West Indies 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 1st ODI?

Jadeja impressed with three wickets and also took an excellent catch before chipping in with a cameo. Kuldeep was outstanding with his four-fer, while Kishan chipped in with a brisk half-century in the chase.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep, though, was named the Player of the Match for his superb figures of 4-6.