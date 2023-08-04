IND vs WI 2023, 1st T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

West Indies beat India by four runs in yesterday’s T20I match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Batting first after winning the toss, the Windies posted 149/6. Jason Holder (2/19), Romario Shepherd (2/33) and Obed McCoy (2/28) then starred with the ball as India were held to 145/9.

India got off to a poor start in the chase as Shubman Gill (3) was stumped as he skipped down the track to Akeal Hosein and was beaten. Suryakumar Yadav came in and smacked Alzarri Joseph for a four and a six.

At the other end, though, Ishan Kishan (6) miscued his lofted hit off McCoy to mid-on. Tilak Varma came in and walloped the first two balls of his international career for sixes - Joseph being the bowler - as India ended the powerplay on 45/2.

Suryakumar, however, fell for 21, brilliantly caught by a diving Hetmyer at short extra cover as he attempted to slice a full ball from Holder outside off. Varma’s impressive debut innings ended on 39 off 22 as he mistimed a slower short ball from Shepherd to fine leg.

India slipped into further trouble as Hardik Pandya (19) was bowled by Holder as he looked to clip a slower one, but missed the ball. A brilliant piece of fielding from Kyle Mayers then resulted in the run-out of Sanju Samson (12).

Axar Patel (13) could not do the finishing job for India this time. Arshdeep Singh (12) gave the visitors hope with consecutive boundaries, but they fell short in the end.

Powell, Pooran lift West Indies after poor start

Batting first, West Indies got off to a decent start, reaching 29/0 after four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal’s double strike in the fifth over, however, brought India back in the game.

The leg-spinner struck with his first ball as Mayers (1) attempted to sweep a slider, but was hit on the pads. The umpire raised his finger and Mayers did not review, but replays showed the ball missing the stumps.

In the same over, Chahal also ended Brandon King’s (28) stay with a tossed-up delivery. The West Indies opener was beaten as he missed his forward defense. The umpire again raised his finger and King too went for a review, but this time he was struck in front. The in-form Nicholas Pooran, however, came in and hammered Chahal for a four before slog-sweeping a six over midwicket.

The Windies left-hander also struck Patel for four and six off consecutive deliveries as the hosts ended the powerplay on 54/2. Kuldeep Yadav, however, struck for India, dismissing Johnson Charles for 3. The batter mistimed a sweep and debutant Varma took an excellent catch, running across to his left from deep midwicket.

Pooran and skipper Rovman Powell then combined to resurrect the West Indies innings. Just when Pooran was looking set for a big knock, he fell to Pandya for 41 off 34 balls. The southpaw attempted to pull a short ball, but miscued the stroke to deep square leg. The Indian skipper could have had his opposite number in the same over, but Chahal dropped a sitter at extra-cover. Very next ball, Powell launched Pandya for a maximum over midwicket.

The West Indies captain struck a few more boundaries before Arshdeep's double strike in the 19th over halted the batting side’s charge. Hetmyer (10) was caught at sweeper cover, while Powell holed out to long-on. Mukesh Kumar conceded only nine runs in the last over to keep West Indies to under 150.

India vs West Indies 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 1st T20I?

Powell led from the front for West Indies, striking three fours and three sixes, while Pooran contributed a handy 41. With the ball, McCoy, Holder and Shepherd all made significant contributions.

For India, Chahal and Arshdeep claimed two scalps each, while debutant Varma top-scored with 39.

Holder was named Player of the Match for his excellent figures of 2/19.