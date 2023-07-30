IND vs WI 2023, 2nd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

West Indies beat India by six wickets in yesterday’s (July 29) ODI at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The win was the first one for the Windies in their last ten ODIs against India - their previous triumph coming in December 2019. With the unexpected triumph, they also leveled the three-match series 1-1.

The Men in Blue paid the price for what appeared like a bit of overconfidence as they rested both skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli although the series had not been won. Sent into bat by West Indies, India crashed from 90/0 to 181 all-out in a stop-start innings hampered by rain. The hosts chased down the target in 36.4 overs, courtesy of captain Shai Hope (63* off 80) and Keacy Carty (48* off 65).

There were little hints of what was to transpire when openers Ishan Kishan (55 off 55) and Shubman Gill (34 off 49) added 90 in 16.5 overs. However, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (3/36) and pacer Romario Shepherd (3/37) combined to engineer a stunning collapse as India lost 10/91.

The opening partnership was broken when Gill was caught at long-off, trying to take on Motie. Kishan then fell to an excellent catch at backward point off Alick Athanaze’s bowling. The loss of openers was followed by a procession of wickets.

Batting at No. 4, Axar Patel gloved a short ball from Shepherd. Stand-in spinner Hardik Pandya (7) miscued a short ball from Jayden Seales, while Sanju Samson (9) was caught at slip, edging one from Yannic Cariah that turned sharply.

Following Samson’s wicket, rain interrupted play. But, there was not much change in India’s fortunes when the game resumed. Ravindra Jadeja (10), Suryakumar Yadav (24), and Shardul Thakur (16) perished to leave India in big trouble at 167/8, which soon became 181 all-out.

Hope, Carty guide West Indies to confidence-boosting win

Chasing 182, West Indies got off to a bright start as their openers added 53 in 8.2 overs. Thakur’s (3/42) triple strike, however, gave India hope, reducing West Indies to 72/3. Kyle Mayers (36 off 28) was the first to go, flicking the pacer towards fine leg. Brandon King (15) was trapped lbw in the same over with a full delivery.

Thakur had his third when Alick Athanaze (6) top-edged a short ball to the keeper. Shimron Hetmyer also perished for 9, cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav. At 91/4, India were in the game. However, Hope and Carty shut the Men in Blue’s hopes with an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 91.

The West Indies captain hit two fours and two sixes in his half-century, while Carty struck four fours. In fact, the latter took West Indies past the finish line with consecutive boundaries off Pandya.

India vs West Indies 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd ODI?

Motie and Shepherd shone for West Indies with three wickets each. With the bat, skipper Hope led from the front with a half-century, while Carty provided him fine support.

For India, Kishan scored his second fifty in a row, while Thakur claimed three scalps.

West Indies skipper Hope was Player of the Match for his well-compiled half-century.