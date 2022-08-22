IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: India survive Sikandar Raza onslaught to complete 3-0 whitewash 

Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza smashed a superb 115 off 95 balls, but India hung on to win the third ODI in Harare on Monday (August 22) by 13 runs. The slender victory meant the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 whitewash of the hosts.

After Shubman Gill's maiden one-day century lifted the visitors to 289 for 8, India seemed to be cruising to victory while defending the total. They had reduced Zimbabwe to 169 for 7 in the 36th over. However, a brilliant eighth-wicket stand of 104 between Raza and Brad Evans (28 off 36) brought Zimbabwe right back in the contest.

With 33 needed off the last three overs, Raza scooped Avesh Khan for a four and dispatched the next ball over extra cover for a maximum. Evans edged a ball behind the wickets for another four to increase India’s frustration. Avesh, however, lifted India by trapping Evans leg before with the last ball of the over.

In the penultimate over, an excellent diving catch by Gill ended Raza’s defiance. The well-set batter smashed a slower one from Shardul Thakur towards long-on, where Gill jumped forward and took the catch inches above the ground. Avesh then cleaned up Victor Nyauchi (0) with a yorker to ensure victory for India.

Zimbabwe’s chase began in unexpected fashion. Deepak Chahar whipped off the bails at the non-striker’s end with Innocent Kaia out of his crease, but India didn't appeal. Chahar had his man soon, trapping Kaia lbw for 6 with an inswinging yorker. The visitors used the DRS to overturn the on-field decision of not out.

The hosts were in further trouble as Takudzwanashe Kaitano (12) had to retire hurt after injuring himself while slamming a six off Avesh. Sean Williams, however, kept Zimbabwe’s hopes alive. He timed the ball off the middle of the bat and eased his way into the 40s.

Just as he was looking set for a half-century, Axar Patel trapped Williams right in front of the stumps. Tony Munyonga (15) then miscued a drive off Avesh to mid-off. Axar had his second when Regis Chakabva (16) pushed a length ball back at the bowler, who took a good return catch.

Following Chakabva’s wicket, opener Kaitano returned to the crease. His stay was a short one though. He was beaten by a wrong'un from Kuldeep Yadav and was easily stumped. Raza gave Zimbabwe something to cheer about, smacking Chahar for a four and a six in one over.

Ryan Burl (8) also tried to take on Chahar, but wasn’t successful. He slogged the Indian pacer to mid-on, where Shikhar Dhawan took a well-judged catch. Luke Jongwe clubbed Chahar for a four and six off consecutive deliveries. However, his stay too was a short one as he edged another wrong'un from Kuldeep to slip, having scored 14.

At that point, the game seemed done and dusted. The feisty Raza, however, ensured Zimbabwe did not go down without a fight.

Shubman Gill smashes maiden one-day ton

After India won the toss and batted first, Gill played a brilliant knock to lift the visitors to an impressive total. His 97-ball 130, his maiden one-day hundred, included 15 fours and a six. The youngster looked in sublime form and featured in a 140-run stand for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan (50 off 61).

Gill hit boundaries without much trouble and Kishan also looked better as he spent time at the crease. The partnership dominated Zimbabwe’s bowling until it ended in a strange manner. Immediately after reaching his fifty, Kishan was run out attempting a quick single.

Evans hit Gill on the pads and the fielding side appealed for leg before. While Gill was not interested in a run, Kishan was halfway down the pitch. He was run out as he failed to get back. However, Zimbabwe took the DRS, after which Kishan was asked to wait. Once it was confirmed that Gill was not out, Kishan had to eventually head back to the pavilion. Evans also bowled Deepak Hooda (1) in the same over.

Gill, though, maintained his composure and reached an 82-ball 100 by guiding Nyauchi to sweeper cover for a single. He struck a few more meaty blows before perishing to Evans in the last over. Before that, Sanju Samson (15 off 13) struck a couple of sixes to aid India’s cause.

The visitors began cautiously after winning the toss and batting first. Dhawan and KL Rahul added 63 for the first wicket, before the latter chopped a delivery from Evans back onto the stumps.

Dhawan also fell to Evans for 40 off 68, caught at covers off the leading edge. Evans also got the scalp of Thakur (9) to complete an impressive five-fer.

India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd ODI?

The game saw two scintillating tons, one from Gill and the other from Raza. Neither deserved to end up on the losing side, but one did.

Evans had a good all-round game. He followed up his five-fer with a fighting 28 to keep Zimbabwe’s hopes alive, featuring in a defiant stand with Raza.

Left-arm spinners Axar (2/30) and Kuldeep (2/38) stood out for India with the ball. Avesh was expensive, but claimed three wickets.

Gill was named Player of the Match for his wonderful 130 as well as the Player of the Series for his consistent performances.

