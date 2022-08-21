IND vs ZIM 2022: "If there is a traffic jam at the top, you should be next in line" - Aakash Chopra lauds Sanju Samson's performance in 2nd ODI

Aakash Chopra has lauded Sanju Samson for making the best use of the opportunity he got in the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

Samson first took three catches as the hosts were bowled out for 161 runs at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, August 20. The wicketkeeper-batter then smashed an unbeaten 43 off just 39 deliveries to close out the chase for the Men in Blue.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Samson as his Player of the Match, elaborating:

"Welcome Sanju Samson with applause. Make it a principle of life that if there is a traffic jam at the top, you should be next in line, that whenever there is a chance, I should be the guy. So Sanju keep doing that."

Chopra highlighted that Samson not getting frequent opportunities can be viewed from two different angles. The cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

"Sanju is getting fewer opportunities. There are two points of view there. One is that he doesn't make the best of his chances and that's why he gets fewer opportunities. The second school of thought is that you give him chances continuously, then only you will come to know if he has utilized them or not."

Samson has represented India in just six ODIs and 16 T20Is to date. Although the Rajasthan Royals skipper averages an excellent 53.66 in the handful of ODI knocks he has played, he has an underwhelming average of 21.14 in the shortest format of the game.

"When there are fewer opportunities, you need to make the best of them" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson struck three fours and four sixes during his innings [P/C: Fancode]

Chopra pointed out that Samson had a good day behind the wickets, although he did miss a stumping. He said:

"When there are fewer opportunities, you need to make the best of them. He made the best of it here. He didn't get to bat in the last match, here he got to bat but before that he got to keep. He took some extremely good catches, diving all around the place, although he did miss one stumping, an extremely easy, regulation one."

Chopra concluded by stating that Samson's knock bailed India out of a slight spot of bother. The 44-year-old observed:

"When he got to bat, the Indian team was under a little bit of pressure because Rahul, Shikhar, Gill and Ishan had all gotten out. Suddenly you realized whether the game will get stuck, but that did not happen. Sanju Samson was present, finished the match with a six."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sanju Samson with his maiden Man Of The Match Award in international cricket. Sanju Samson with his maiden Man Of The Match Award in international cricket. https://t.co/e8sjtuhbSn

Samson walked out to bat when the visitors lost their fourth wicket in the form of Shubman Gill with just 97 runs on the board. He strung together a 56-run fifth-wicket partnership with Deepak Hooda before the latter was dismissed on the doorstep of victory.

