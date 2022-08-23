IND vs ZIM 2022: "The only one who has probably gone home disappointed is the one who has fielded 110 overs" - Ajay Jadeja on KL Rahul

Ajay Jadeja reckons KL Rahul might be the only Indian player to return home disappointed from the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Team India defeated the Chevrons by 13 runs in the third and final ODI in Harare on Monday, August 22, to complete a clean sweep in the series. However, the Indian skipper did not have a great time in the middle, managing just 31 runs in his two hits while not looking at his fluent best.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked about the big takeaways for India from the series. He had the following to say about Rahul's lost opportunity:

"The only one who has probably gone home disappointed is the one who has fielded 110 overs and he thinks it's 150. He didn't get to bat enough and he has no one else to blame but himself - not choosing to bat the three times that you could have."

Kunal Yadav @kunaalyaadav KL Rahul saves the runs for Asia Cup.



Bookmark this tweet! 🥰 KL Rahul saves the runs for Asia Cup.Bookmark this tweet! 🥰 https://t.co/RMjGD9FKXG

Jadeja picked Shubman Gill as the biggest positive for the visitors from the series. The former Indian skipper elaborated:

"The biggest gain I think is Shubman, not just his batting but the versatility that he has shown. Even at No. 3, he has looked as comfortable. Shikhar Dhawan - good as usual, he is still doing what he did 10 years ago for you. Ishan Kishan - once he got in, he got run out. That's not something you worry about so much."

Gill amassed 245 runs in the series, including his maiden international century in the last ODI. The youngster won his second consecutive Player of the Series award, having won the accolade in India's last series against West Indies as well.

"I enjoyed Kuldeep Yadav's bowling" - Ajay Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav gave a decent account of himself in the ODI series against Zimbabwe [P/C: Twitter/ICC]

Jadeja was appreciative of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel's performances with the ball, saying:

"I enjoyed Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, he might not have the wickets to show but from where he was coming, the mental strength that he has shown as a player over the years, he has come back because he was down and out at one stage. Consistency of Axar Patel, carrying on from what he does so well."

Jadeja picked Mohammed Siraj as the biggest positive in the bowling department for India. The cricketer-turned-analyst reasoned:

"Then Deepak Chahar's fitness because he has been out, that's another big one. Shardul Thakur gets a couple of games, pulls it back right at the end. Mohammed Siraj - the consistency and the temperament that he showed while bowling with that white ball, that is one of the biggest gains for me."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mohammed Siraj in ODI in 2022:



8-2-26-1

9-1-38-1

9-1-29-3

9-1-66-2

10-0-56-2

10-1-46-0

3-0-14-2

8-2-36-1

8-2-16-1



Most wickets for India in Powerplay. Mohammed Siraj in ODI in 2022:8-2-26-19-1-38-19-1-29-39-1-66-210-0-56-210-1-46-03-0-14-28-2-36-18-2-16-1Most wickets for India in Powerplay.

Siraj picked up two wickets in as many ODIs and had an exceptional economy rate of 3.25. Axar, with six scalps, was India's most successful bowler, bagging one wicket more than comeback man Deepak Chahar.

LIVE POLL Q. Was KL Rahul too defensive in his approach in the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava