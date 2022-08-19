IND vs ZIM 2022: "Maybe he won't get to play a single ball on this tour" - Ajay Jadeja on KL Rahul being slated to bat at No. 4

Ajay Jadeja feels KL Rahul might not get a hit in the middle if he continues to be slotted into the middle order in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Team India trounced Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the first game of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, August 18. With Indian openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan finishing off the chase without getting separated, none of the middle-order batters got to face a ball.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked about any changes the Men in Blue could make for the second ODI. He responded:

"Maybe the batting order will change. KL Rahul is here to get some batting practice. So the guys who are going - KL, Hooda and Avesh Khan - these are three guys who are part of that squad - one way you would look at giving them more time in the middle but if this is the batting order and he is going to walk in at four, maybe he won't get to play a single ball on this tour."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha India will be hoping to give KL Rahul a fair bit of time in the middle before the Asia Cup. Maybe hope to bat first in the next two games if indeed his role in 50 overs cricket is likely to be at no 4. India will be hoping to give KL Rahul a fair bit of time in the middle before the Asia Cup. Maybe hope to bat first in the next two games if indeed his role in 50 overs cricket is likely to be at no 4.

Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan are the three players on the Zimbabwe tour who are also part of India's Asia Cup squad. The Indian team management will certainly want the Karnataka opener to spend as much time in the middle as possible, considering he is returning after a long injury layoff.

"It could be that he is rested" - Ajay Jadeja on whether Avesh Khan should play the 2nd ODI

Avesh Khan has played just one ODI thus far

Jadeja was also asked if Avesh should play the second ODI, considering he is part of the Asia Cup squad. The former Indian player replied:

"You could bring in any one of them. They are all good players and Avesh Khan especially, who is going to be a part of that squad. So it could be that he is rested because you want fast bowlers to be fresh. Otherwise, he would probably have made it to the side."

Jadeja added that it would be unfair on Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna if any of them have to make way for the Lucknow Super Giants bowler. He reasoned:

"You have got Deepak Chahar who is coming back - so one game is not enough to look at him, Siraj who has bowled exceptionally well - numbers don't tell you that story, Prasidh Krishna I think is a fabulous talent, one game is too short to judge anybody anyway."

i_am_Zoef @ZoefRock @cricketaakash

Should Avesh Khan have been given a chance, if he has done well in West Indies against Zimbabwe or is now in the Asia Cup team, then he should have got a chance in the first ODI Should Avesh Khan have been given a chance, if he has done well in West Indies against Zimbabwe or is now in the Asia Cup team, then he should have got a chance in the first ODI #aakashvani @cricketaakashShould Avesh Khan have been given a chance, if he has done well in West Indies against Zimbabwe or is now in the Asia Cup team, then he should have got a chance in the first ODI #aakashvani

Team India are unlikely to make a change to their XI for the second game to be played at the same venue on Saturday, August 20. They could, however, give chances to the players waiting on the sidelines in the final ODI if they seal the series on Saturday.

