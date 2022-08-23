IND vs ZIM 2022: “Itna serious nahi hai, jab batting karta hai toh serious ho jaata hai” - Axar Patel’s hilarious reply to query on Shubman Gill’s personality

Team India left-arm spinner Axar Patel has revealed that batter Shubman Gill is not as serious in the dressing room as he appears while batting out in the middle.

Gill grabbed the limelight for his 97-ball 130 in the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday (August 22). This was the youngster’s maiden one-day ton and resulted in India defeating Zimbabwe by 13 runs. With the win, the Men in Blue also completed a 3-0 whitewash in the series.

At a post-match conference, Axar was asked if Gill was as serious off the field as he is on it. In a light-hearted tone, the bowler replied:

“Itna serious nahi hai, jab batting karta hai toh serious ho jaata hai (He is not so serious. He gets serious while batting).”

The 28-year-old also opened up on who the batter enjoys spending time with among his teammates. He added:

“He (Gill) jokes around with everyone. But mostly he enjoys with Ishan (Kishan), me and Avesh (Khan).”

Coming in at No. 3, the right-handed batter smashed 15 fours and a six as India put up a competitive 289 for 8, batting first after winning the toss.

“He makes it a point to keep rotating the strike” - Axar Patel on Shubman Gill’s biggest positive

Gill is enjoying a dream run in one-day cricket. He was the Player of the Series for his consistent performances in the ODIs against West Indies, and picked up the same award for his success against Zimbabwe as well.

Having played a lot of cricket with the 22-year-old over the years, Axar was asked for his observation on what has changed in Gill’s game. He pointed out:

“He is taking singles and twos more regularly and is not playing a lot of dot balls. I think that is his biggest positive. Whenever he bats, he makes it a point to keep rotating the strike. He also converts bad balls into boundaries. He also plays spinners very well and is very good with the sweep and reverse sweep.”

In nine one-dayers so far, Gill has scored 499 runs at an average of 71.28 with one hundred and three fifties.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert