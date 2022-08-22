Create

IND vs ZIM 2022: "Cricket has lost. Blue day in cricket"- Fans roast bowlers as Zimbabwe give India a real scare

Although the Men in Blue will take the win, Sikandar Raza had ruffled the feathers of the visitors. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Aug 22, 2022 10:29 PM IST

Despite an incredible fightback from Zimbabwe, Team India clinched the third ODI on Monday (August 22) by 13 runs and completed a 3-0 series whitewash. The hosts were given a stiff target of 290 to win the game and it looked like they were heading to another comprehensive loss.

But an incredible third ODI hundred in just six games for Sikandar Raza kept Zimbabwe in with a genuine chance. The Indian pacers were expensive but held their nerves at the death to get over the line.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the execution of the Indian bowlers, especially when they had the opposition reeling at 169/7. They especially roasted Avesh Khan, who will be traveling to the Asia Cup as the third pacer.

Some also hailed Zimbabwe and especially Raza for their valiant batting display. Here are some of the reactions:

Tiered of repeating again and again that Kl Rahul is not a captaincy material not even a vice-captaincy material. Don't know why management isn't ready to understand this. #CricketTwitter
Captain KL Rahul in the 18th over 😂#INDvsZIM https://t.co/M11tyjlbEX
Pakistan 🤝🏻 IndiaKeeping ODI cricket alive and fans on ventilator#INDvsZIM
We are not making it past Group stage if Avesh starts for us in the asia cup https://t.co/OUNK2kFhAJ
India make clean sweep in the series, but Zimbabwe win honours in today’s match with a spirited chase to overhaul 289.This performance highlights why major teams needs to engage more regularly with the minnows to help cricket grow
Thanks Raza boss https://t.co/YkUElm3T9F
Avesh still has pace & bounce along with the odd yorker to trouble the batters when the conditions are flat. On the other hand, Shardul & Chahar become very hittable in such conditions. And this is exactly why both shouldn't be in the scheme of things for WT20 later this year.
Lmao. Mast haarenge. Shardul aur Avesh ko rakha hai defend karne ke liye 😂#ZIMvIND
Ye India ke bowlers kya approach hai yaar... Kitna dar dar ke bowling kar rahe... Yorkers maarne ki koshish hi nhin ki ...slower ones, slower ones, slower bouncers... Jo pacer excessively slower ones pe depend karta hai..use pacer maanta hi nhin main...
Now understood why Kl choose to field first in first 2 ODI matches 😂😂😂#ZIMvIND
We might still defend this score but the approach in this game from batters was far off from the new approach brought in by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.Overly conservative at the top which probably cost us an extra 20-25 runs.#ZIMvIND
My man Arshdeep Singh would have never let this happen.
Avesh khan in the starting XI for asia cup! https://t.co/3lEVGMhrQV
This is the kind of fight Zimbabwe were expected to come up with in the first two games. Didn't happen but glad to see them fighting hard in the final game of the series at least. Sikandar Raza at the forefront of the resurrection once again!#ZIMvIND
Zimbabwe people deserve a smile on their face
If captani choking is an art , Kl rahul is picasoo of it😂☕️
Run machine Avesh Khan !!! Future Indian WaterBoy. #INDvsZIM
No more Avesh Khan pleaseArshdeep paaji much better bowler!!!
You have our respect, 🫡🫡🫡 https://t.co/cUQW6QaC70
Zimbabwe won't win today, but that wint change the fact that Zimbabwe should be so proud of themselves and India should be utterly disappointed with their performance.#INDvZIM
Shubhman Gill had to step in to save his hundred from ending on losing side. #ZIMvIND
Cricket has lost. Blue day in cricket.
#Avesh Khan should take retirement from cricket 🤦#INDvPAK #INDvZIM #ZIMvIND
One has to question why Siraj isn't playing today. I mean, he was one of the best bowlers for India in the last couple of ODIs he has played. Brainfade by the management

India were under the pump as long as Sikandar Raza was at the crease

Zimbabwe's chase began in a similar way to their previous batting performances as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel spun a web and it looked like the hosts would surrender meekly once again.

But Raza walked out to bat and changed the tempo of the chase. The right-hander played some delightful strokes and despite the required run-rate being steep, he kept the hosts in the game. The all-rounder got able support from young Brad Evans as the duo added 104 runs for the eighth wicket and brought the hosts to the brink of a famous win.

But Avesh trapped Evans in front and Raza's brilliant knock ended with possibly a game-clinching catch from Shubman Gill. Although the Men in Blue won the game, Deepak Chahar (2/75), Avesh Khan (3/66) and Thakur (1/55) were all expensive. This is definitely something they need to think about if they want to get into the first-choice XI and make it to the T20 World Cup squad for India.

