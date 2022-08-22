IND vs ZIM 2022: "Cricket has lost. Blue day in cricket"- Fans roast bowlers as Zimbabwe give India a real scare

Despite an incredible fightback from Zimbabwe, Team India clinched the third ODI on Monday (August 22) by 13 runs and completed a 3-0 series whitewash. The hosts were given a stiff target of 290 to win the game and it looked like they were heading to another comprehensive loss.

But an incredible third ODI hundred in just six games for Sikandar Raza kept Zimbabwe in with a genuine chance. The Indian pacers were expensive but held their nerves at the death to get over the line.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the execution of the Indian bowlers, especially when they had the opposition reeling at 169/7. They especially roasted Avesh Khan, who will be traveling to the Asia Cup as the third pacer.

Some also hailed Zimbabwe and especially Raza for their valiant batting display. Here are some of the reactions:

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP

#CricketTwitter Tiered of repeating again and again that Kl Rahul is not a captaincy material not even a vice-captaincy material. Don't know why management isn't ready to understand this. Tiered of repeating again and again that Kl Rahul is not a captaincy material not even a vice-captaincy material. Don't know why management isn't ready to understand this. #CricketTwitter

𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 @itsmeSehrish

Keeping ODI cricket alive and fans on ventilator



#INDvsZIM Pakistan 🤝🏻 IndiaKeeping ODI cricket alive and fans on ventilator Pakistan 🤝🏻 IndiaKeeping ODI cricket alive and fans on ventilator#INDvsZIM

Vighnesh17 @VighneshMenon We are not making it past Group stage if Avesh starts for us in the asia cup We are not making it past Group stage if Avesh starts for us in the asia cup https://t.co/OUNK2kFhAJ

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah India make clean sweep in the series, but Zimbabwe win honours in today’s match with a spirited chase to overhaul 289.This performance highlights why major teams needs to engage more regularly with the minnows to help cricket grow India make clean sweep in the series, but Zimbabwe win honours in today’s match with a spirited chase to overhaul 289.This performance highlights why major teams needs to engage more regularly with the minnows to help cricket grow

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Avesh still has pace & bounce along with the odd yorker to trouble the batters when the conditions are flat. On the other hand, Shardul & Chahar become very hittable in such conditions. And this is exactly why both shouldn't be in the scheme of things for WT20 later this year. Avesh still has pace & bounce along with the odd yorker to trouble the batters when the conditions are flat. On the other hand, Shardul & Chahar become very hittable in such conditions. And this is exactly why both shouldn't be in the scheme of things for WT20 later this year.

Abhishek @abhishekr2502

#ZIMvIND Lmao. Mast haarenge. Shardul aur Avesh ko rakha hai defend karne ke liye Lmao. Mast haarenge. Shardul aur Avesh ko rakha hai defend karne ke liye 😂#ZIMvIND

Abhinandan @Abhinandan673 Ye India ke bowlers kya approach hai yaar... Kitna dar dar ke bowling kar rahe... Yorkers maarne ki koshish hi nhin ki ...slower ones, slower ones, slower bouncers... Jo pacer excessively slower ones pe depend karta hai..use pacer maanta hi nhin main... Ye India ke bowlers kya approach hai yaar... Kitna dar dar ke bowling kar rahe... Yorkers maarne ki koshish hi nhin ki ...slower ones, slower ones, slower bouncers... Jo pacer excessively slower ones pe depend karta hai..use pacer maanta hi nhin main...

poojasalve @pooja_2012



#ZIMvIND Now understood why Kl choose to field first in first 2 ODI matches Now understood why Kl choose to field first in first 2 ODI matches 😂😂😂#ZIMvIND

Anuj Trivedi @anuj10trivedi

Overly conservative at the top which probably cost us an extra 20-25 runs.

#ZIMvIND We might still defend this score but the approach in this game from batters was far off from the new approach brought in by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.Overly conservative at the top which probably cost us an extra 20-25 runs. We might still defend this score but the approach in this game from batters was far off from the new approach brought in by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.Overly conservative at the top which probably cost us an extra 20-25 runs.#ZIMvIND

BALAJI @deep_extracover My man Arshdeep Singh would have never let this happen. My man Arshdeep Singh would have never let this happen.

Inder @InderCh97504066 Avesh khan in the starting XI for asia cup! Avesh khan in the starting XI for asia cup! https://t.co/3lEVGMhrQV

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#ZIMvIND This is the kind of fight Zimbabwe were expected to come up with in the first two games. Didn't happen but glad to see them fighting hard in the final game of the series at least. Sikandar Raza at the forefront of the resurrection once again! This is the kind of fight Zimbabwe were expected to come up with in the first two games. Didn't happen but glad to see them fighting hard in the final game of the series at least. Sikandar Raza at the forefront of the resurrection once again!#ZIMvIND

Smart MSDian @HonestMsdFan Zimbabwe people deserve a smile on their face Zimbabwe people deserve a smile on their face

Hendy man @worldwarr69 If captani choking is an art , Kl rahul is picasoo of it If captani choking is an art , Kl rahul is picasoo of it😂☕️

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 No more Avesh Khan please



Arshdeep paaji much better bowler!!! No more Avesh Khan pleaseArshdeep paaji much better bowler!!!

harry♡ @FcHarmanpreet



#INDvZIM Zimbabwe won't win today, but that wint change the fact that Zimbabwe should be so proud of themselves and India should be utterly disappointed with their performance. Zimbabwe won't win today, but that wint change the fact that Zimbabwe should be so proud of themselves and India should be utterly disappointed with their performance.#INDvZIM

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Shubhman Gill had to step in to save his hundred from ending on losing side. #ZIMvIND Shubhman Gill had to step in to save his hundred from ending on losing side. #ZIMvIND

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Cricket has lost. Blue day in cricket. Cricket has lost. Blue day in cricket.

Lavil Saldanha @LavilSaldanha1 One has to question why Siraj isn't playing today. I mean, he was one of the best bowlers for India in the last couple of ODIs he has played. Brainfade by the management One has to question why Siraj isn't playing today. I mean, he was one of the best bowlers for India in the last couple of ODIs he has played. Brainfade by the management

India were under the pump as long as Sikandar Raza was at the crease

Zimbabwe's chase began in a similar way to their previous batting performances as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel spun a web and it looked like the hosts would surrender meekly once again.

But Raza walked out to bat and changed the tempo of the chase. The right-hander played some delightful strokes and despite the required run-rate being steep, he kept the hosts in the game. The all-rounder got able support from young Brad Evans as the duo added 104 runs for the eighth wicket and brought the hosts to the brink of a famous win.

But Avesh trapped Evans in front and Raza's brilliant knock ended with possibly a game-clinching catch from Shubman Gill. Although the Men in Blue won the game, Deepak Chahar (2/75), Avesh Khan (3/66) and Thakur (1/55) were all expensive. This is definitely something they need to think about if they want to get into the first-choice XI and make it to the T20 World Cup squad for India.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit