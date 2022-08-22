IND vs ZIM 2022: "Cricket has lost. Blue day in cricket"- Fans roast bowlers as Zimbabwe give India a real scare

Despite an incredible fightback from Zimbabwe, Team India clinched the third ODI on Monday (August 22) by 13 runs and completed a 3-0 series whitewash. The hosts were given a stiff target of 290 to win the game and it looked like they were heading to another comprehensive loss.
But an incredible third ODI hundred in just six games for Sikandar Raza kept Zimbabwe in with a genuine chance. The Indian pacers were expensive but held their nerves at the death to get over the line.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the execution of the Indian bowlers, especially when they had the opposition reeling at 169/7. They especially roasted Avesh Khan, who will be traveling to the Asia Cup as the third pacer.
Some also hailed Zimbabwe and especially Raza for their valiant batting display. Here are some of the reactions:
India were under the pump as long as Sikandar Raza was at the crease
Zimbabwe's chase began in a similar way to their previous batting performances as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel spun a web and it looked like the hosts would surrender meekly once again.
But Raza walked out to bat and changed the tempo of the chase. The right-hander played some delightful strokes and despite the required run-rate being steep, he kept the hosts in the game. The all-rounder got able support from young Brad Evans as the duo added 104 runs for the eighth wicket and brought the hosts to the brink of a famous win.
But Avesh trapped Evans in front and Raza's brilliant knock ended with possibly a game-clinching catch from Shubman Gill. Although the Men in Blue won the game, Deepak Chahar (2/75), Avesh Khan (3/66) and Thakur (1/55) were all expensive. This is definitely something they need to think about if they want to get into the first-choice XI and make it to the T20 World Cup squad for India.