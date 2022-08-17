IND vs ZIM 2022: "Difficult to accommodate all of them in a single team" - Danish Kaneria on India's large pool of polished players

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for attempting to have two separate Indian teams ready for international cricket at all times.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had revealed earlier this year that two separate Indian teams might play two series simultaneously at different locations.

Danish Kaneria believes this could be a step in the right direction, considering India's deep reserve of talented players. He pointed out that this could be the reason why India have sent their 'B' team to Zimbabwe for the upcoming ODI series.

The former leg-spinner highlighted how last year, when the Indian team was in England, a separate side toured Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and as many T20Is under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan.

"There have been talks about making two Indian teams, as they have so many players that it becomes difficult to accommodate all of them in a single team.

"Zimbabwe is a Test-playing nation and they do play impressive cricket. But despite that, India sent a second-string side for the series. We saw that earlier this year also when many Indian players were in England and a different Indian team played white-ball games in Sri Lanka."

Notably, KL Rahul is set to lead the Men in Blue in their three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the 50-over rubber.

"Don't think they would be able to do that" - Danish Kaneria on other countries trying to make two separate teams like India

Danish Kaneria suggested that it wouldn't be an easy task for other countries to replicate what India have done in recent years. He emphasized how the Indian team management has given consistent chances to their new players.

Citing the example of Pakistan, he added that players haven't got opportuntites to play in international cricket even after proving their worth in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Danish Kaneria mentioned that the Indian Premier League (IPL) stars do get rewarded for their impressive performances as they get called up to the national side. He opined that Pakistan should have sent in a new squad for their ongoing series against the Netherlands.

"It will surely have a big impact on world cricket if they have two teams. No other country has spoken about having two teams and I don't think they would be able to do that. Pakistan also have a lot of talented players, but they haven't been getting enough chances.

"India, on the other hand, are giving chances to their players, irrespective of where they come from. This isn't the case with Pakistan. They could have sent in new players for the series against the Netherlands and Shan Masood should have been the captain.

"Several Pakistan players have done well in the PSL, but they haven't been included in the national side. Players who impress in IPL at least get a chance to prove their worth at the international stage."

Danish Kaneria then listed out many young players who have got the opportunity to represent India in recent times. He contrasted that with the way stars from PSL have been kept in the reserves.

"The likes of Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rahul Tripathi earned national call-ups because of their impressive performances in IPL. However, the Pakistani players are just seen in the PSL as the management has kept them away from international cricket."

Meanwhile, India are set to open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a high-octane clash against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. The two arch-rivals are also scheduled to lock horns at the 2022 T20 World Cup on October 23.

