IND vs ZIM 2022: "An injustice for Virat Kohli" - Danish Kaneria on the Indian batter's absence from ODI squad for Zimbabwe series 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Virat Kohli should be a part of India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he suggested that Virat Kohli had a chance of returning to form by doing well in the 50-over games against Zimbabwe. He pointed out that the batter had already been rested for the entire West Indies tour and could have returned for the upcoming rubber.

Kaneria opined that if Kohli plays directly in the Aisa Cup 2022 and doesn't do well, he would once again come under the scanner for his lean patch. He claimed that this would be an injustice for the senior player as he deserved an opportunity prior to the multi-nation event.

He explained:

"Virat Kohli should have played in this series. Does BCCI think that he should only feature in major tournaments? But if he fails there, then once again there would be talks about his lack of form. I think that is an injustice for Virat Kohli."

Kaneria added:

"You have to be very clear with how you want to handle him. While he was rested for the entire West Indies tour, he surely should have been there for the Zimbabwe series. He could have found his form in the 50-over games and then played the Asia Cup. But it seems now that he might be dropped for the Asia Cup as well."

The 41-year-old reckons that Ishan Kishan could have been rested for the Zimbabwe series and Virat Kohli should have been in the squad in his place. He added that this would help Sanju Samson perform without any pressure of losing his place in the playing XI.

He stated:

"India shouldn't have picked Ishan Kishan in the side as Sanju Samson would then have gotten to play all three ODIs without any extra pressure. Instead of Kishan, Virat Kohli should have been in the squad."

Kaneria added:

"The management could have assessed his form in these games. He didn't rest during the IPL, but now that international cricket is happening, he has been asked to rest."

Apart from Kohli, several other senior players including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are set to give the series a miss. Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the skipper for the assignment.

"Should have sent those players who are a bit out of form to play against the minnows" - Danish Kaneria on India's team selection

The ex-cricketer spoke about how KL Rahul has missed a lot of cricket because of his injury and COVID-19. He reckons that both Rahul and Kohli would have gained a lot of confidence by playing against a side like Zimbabwe.

Kaneria highlighted Kohli and Rahul's form will be key for the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup 2022 and the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 later this year. He stated that the two batters need to be given some match practice ahead of these tournaments.

He said:

"There have been concerns with Virat Kohli's form and there's still no clarity regarding KL Rahul's comeback. India should have sent those players who are a bit out of form to play against the minnows so that they regain their lost touch, considering the important tournaments that are coming up in the future."

India and Zimbabwe will battle it out in a three-match ODI series in August. The opening fixture is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club on August 18.

