IND vs ZIM 2022: [Watch] Deepak Chahar runs through Zimbabwe's top order in his comeback game, picks up 3 early wickets

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar was impressive with the new ball in the ongoing ODI series opener against Zimbabwe on Thursday, August 18, at Harare Sports Club.

The right-armer started off the game with a stunning spell as he made a return to the national side after nearly six months. Chahar troubled the opposition batters with his late swing.

Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia was Chahar's first victim. The right-hander was dismissed in the seventh over while trying to hit a pull shot off a short-pitched ball.

The right-hander failed to get the connection right and could only manage a thick top-edge. Sanju Samson took a fine catch to send the batter packing early.

Watch Kaia's dismissal here:

Chahar dismissed Tadiwanashe Marumani in his very next over. The right-armer once again got the ball to swing as he pitched it up. Marumani tried to chase an away delivery, but ultimately edged it straight to the keeper.

Watch the clip here:

Wesley Madhevere was the third batter to fall to Chahar in the first ODI. The batter was undone by a late swing and the ball crashed straight onto his pads right in front of the middle stump. The player managed just five runs before being adjudged LBW as Zimbabwe were reduced to 31/4 in just 10.1 overs.

Watch the dismissal here:

Deepak Chahar is back in India's side for the first time since February 2022

Deepak Chahar sustained a hamstring injury during India's home T20I series against West Indies earlier this year in February. The 30-year-old was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Acadamey (NCA) in Bengaluru.

However, during that time, he picked up a back injury that ruled him out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He was re-signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping ₹14 crore at the auction, but wasn't able to feature in a single game for his side.

His return to India's side is wonderful news for his fans. He has also been named as one of the reserves in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 scheduled to take place later this year in the UAE.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Deepak Chahar be in India's T20 World Cup squad? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das