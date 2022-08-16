IND vs ZIM 2022: "I hope the team can bank on me" - Shahbaz Ahmed reacts after being picked for Zimbabwe tour

Shahbaz Ahmed earned his maiden India call-up on Tuesday, August 16, for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The Bengal all-rounder replaced Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the tour due to a shoulder injury.

Shahbaz has performed consistently in the last few months. He also made telling contributions to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022, scoring 219 runs. The 27-year-old picked up four wickets with his left-arm spin as well.

Reacting to his maiden India call, Shahbaz stated that he could win matches for the country with his all-round performance if given an opportunity. He was quoted as saying by a CAB media release:

"Everybody who plays cricket wants to wear the India colors. Being called up for the Indian team is a dream come true. Whenever I have played for Bengal, I have given my all. Bengal team believed in me. Given a chance I hope I can win matches for India with my batting and bowling. I hope the team can bank on me."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



- Shahbaz Ahmed



#shahbazahmed #CricketTwitter #India #ZIMvIND Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Washington Sundar for the 3 match ODI series against Zimbabwe 🏏- Shahbaz Ahmed Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Washington Sundar for the 3 match ODI series against Zimbabwe 🏏🇮🇳📷 - Shahbaz Ahmed#shahbazahmed #CricketTwitter #India #ZIMvIND https://t.co/4yqcI1gqAG

Shahbaz also thanked the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials and teammates for their continuous support:

"The association, especially the office bearers, have always had faith in me. My coaches and my co-players in the team all have contributed greatly for me to reach this point. I am indebted to them."

Shahbaz will hope to make the most of the opportunity if anything comes his way. He has a decent record in List A cricket, scoring 662 runs in 26 games at an average of 47.28 and scalping 24 wickets at an economy rate of 4.43.

"He is an all-rounder Bengal has looked upon whenever the team has been in a spot" - CAB president on Shahbaz Ahmed

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya also expressed his joy and wished for Shahbaz Ahmed's success in the upcoming tour. He stated:

"Shahbaz is an exciting cricketer. He is an all-rounder Bengal has looked upon whenever the team has been in a spot. Shahbaz gave his best for Bengal. I wish him all the success on behalf of the association."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh So happy for Shahbaz Ahmed he gets opportunity for India in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. He deserves to be in the India's squad, the way he performed in IPL and domestic tournaments it's outstanding. He replace Washington for ODI series against Zimbabwe. Good luck Shahbaz. So happy for Shahbaz Ahmed he gets opportunity for India in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. He deserves to be in the India's squad, the way he performed in IPL and domestic tournaments it's outstanding. He replace Washington for ODI series against Zimbabwe. Good luck Shahbaz. https://t.co/v3JtSlHi9P

The first ODI between India and Zimbabwe is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 18, at the Harare Sports Club.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shahbaz Ahmed make his international debut against Zimbabwe? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee