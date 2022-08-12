IND vs ZIM 2022: "I am hoping in these three games, we can challenge India really hard" - Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton on the team's objective in ODI series against India

Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton believes his side will be up for the challenge against India. The Men in Blue will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series starting on August 18 (Thursday).

The hosts are on the back of an emphatic series win over Bangladesh across both white-ball formats. The African nation registered a 2-1 victory over the Bangladeshis in the T20I and ODI series, respectively.

Dave Houghton, who replaced Lalchand Rajput as the head coach in June, has been a huge factor in the team's turnaround. The side have also ensured a berth in the qualification round of the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe Cricket @ZimCricketv



Details



Zimbabwe name squad for ODI series against India

Claiming that Zimbabwe will not allow Team India to walk over them in the three-match series, Dave Houghton said in an interview with Sportstar:

"I told the boys in the dressing room that India coming here is a good opportunity for us to really score and get good results against one of the best sides in the world."

He added:

"I told them that, I want us to believe that we aren’t here just to add up to the numbers and watch India play really good cricket, but we are here to challenge. I am hoping in these three games, we can challenge India really hard."

This marks India's first tour of the nation since 2016. Over the course of that tour, the Men in Blue registered a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series while securing a 2-1 win in a closely contested T20I series.

"The biggest thing for me is that we have to go out there with the belief that we can win" - Dave Houghton

Zimbabwe put up a spirited performance in their recent series win against Bangladesh and the same is expected from the squad in the upcoming series against the Men in Blue.

Zimbabwe Cricket @ZimCricketv take on



All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club



in a three-match ODI series between August 18-22
All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club
#ZIMvIND | #VisitZimbabwe

Expecting the team to put up a strong performance against the visitors, Dave Houghton said:

"The biggest thing for me is that we have to go out there with the belief that we can win. That’s a change we have made over the last few months and hopefully they will continue to believe and come out like that against India. If they do, we will play well and can put up a serious contest against the Indian side."

Zimbabwe are scheduled to face the KL Rahul-led side in the first ODI on August 18 (Thursday) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Will Regis Chakabva lead the side to yet another memorable series win? Let us know what you think.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury