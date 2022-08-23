IND vs ZIM 2022: "I just sometimes watch him in awe" - Brad Evans on why he asked Shubman Gill for his shirt after 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe all-rounder Brad Evans stated that he is a huge fan of Team India's young sensation Shubman Gill.

Evans asked Gill for his shirt after the game and the latter had no problem in giving it to him as a souvenir.

The Indian batsman had yet another unbelievable ODI series as he smashed 245 runs from three games against Zimbabwe at an astonishing average of 122.50. He also got to his maiden hundred for the national team in the third ODI on Monday, August 22.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar after the game, Evans spoke about his admiration for Gill and explained why he is a huge fan of the Indian's batting. He said:

"Yeah, for sure (Gill was crucial in deciding the series). Going into the series, I was one of his biggest fans, that's why I got his shirt and now I'm playing against him. He is a world-class player."

Evans also recalled Gill's maiden Test fifty in Sydney, and that incredible 91 at the Gabba Down Under last year. On this, the Zimbabwe cricketer said:

"Even from the first game, you could just tell... For example, when he gets a single, he hits it hard [and] exactly where he intends to. That's a skill and it comes after years of practice."

He continued:

"I just sometimes watch him in awe 'this guy is so good.' That's a reason I'm a fan. I watched him on TV in the IPL and in Australia when they won that Test series."

"I still believe I haven't given my best performance yet"- Brad Evans

Although Zimbabwe lost the game, it was a memorable outing personally for Brad Evans as he picked up his maiden fifer in ODIs. He reckons that he still hasn't performed to his full potential and is focused on putting up more impressive performances in the future.

Evans also shed light on his ambitions of participating in lucrative T20 leagues like the IPL and stated:

"I still believe I haven't given my best performance yet. I just want to take my cricket as far as possible and if it is the IPL, then it will be great since it's been a dream since I started playing. So let's see."

Evans returned figures of 5/54 from his 10 overs in the third ODI, but couldn't stop his side from falling to a 13-run loss.

