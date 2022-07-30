IND vs ZIM 2022: Virat Kohli rested again, Deepak Chahar makes a comeback as India announce squad for ODI series in Zimbabwe 

India announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series in Zimbabwe on Saturday, July 30. Senior batter Virat Kohli's name was missing from the squad and he won't be making a comeback in the series.
Kohli has been rested for the ongoing tour of the West Indies as well. While it was speculated that Kohli might return to the side for the Zimbabwe ODIs, he is not a part of the 15-member squad.
Skipper Rohit Sharma will not feature in the three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the stand-in captain for the assignment. The left-hander was also at the helm of the side in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies.
Rahul Tripathi has earned his maiden ODI call-up, while the likes of Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar make a return to the side after recovering from their respective injuries.
Apart from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, several other senior campaigners including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the Zimbabwe tour.
India's squad for Zimbabwe ODIs
Indian squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
The three-match ODI series between the two cricketing nations is scheduled to commence on August 18. The second and third fixtures will be played on August 20 and 22, respectively.
The Harare Sports Club will host all three matches of the rubber. The series will provide an opportunity for the youngsters to shine as they look to prove their mettle in international cricket.
Do you think Virat Kohli should have been a part of India's ODI squad for the Zimbabwe series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.