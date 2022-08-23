IND vs ZIM 2022: “Why were you showing your bat to the umpire?” - Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill ‘debate’ bizarre run out in 3rd ODI 

Team India young guns Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were involved in some fun banter over the latter’s run out during the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday (August 22).

Gill and Kishan added 140 for the third wicket in the match before the latter was run out for 50 off 61 balls. After a ball struck the former on the pads, Zimbabwe went up for an lbw appeal.

Gill was worried about the decision even as Kishan was halfway down the wicket, looking for a quick run. While Gill was given not out, Kishan was run out at the non-striker’s end.

Following India’s 13-run win over Zimbabwe, both players looked at the funny side of the incident. During a discussion on bcci.tv, Gill admitted:

“It was totally my fault. There was that appeal and I didn’t see the ball.”

He, however, added:

“But I told you to wait."

Responding to Gill, Kishan asked:

“Why were you showing your bat to the umpire? Even if he gives you out, you have a review."

Gill smilingly countered:

“In the moment, you don’t think so much about it.”

It what was a rather bizarre occurrence, Kishan was asked to wait even though he was clearly run out since Zimbabwe had taken the DRS for Gill’s lbw decision that was given not out on the field.

Had the third umpire overturned the leg before, Kishan would have survived and the striker would have had to walk back to the pavilion. However, UltraEdge spotted a clear spike. As a result, the left-handed keeper-batter had to eventually complete the long walk back.

“We were thinking of scoring 90 runs in 40 balls” - Ishan Kishan

Continuing the conversation, Kishan revealed that they had planned to go all out after Gill’s hundred to score as many as possible. He said:

“We had planned that once he gets his hundred, we are just going to go for it. We were thinking of scoring 90 runs in 40 balls. But, unfortunately, I got run out. But it’s okay. I am happy he got a hundred.”

Gill was eventually dismissed for 130 off 97 balls. India put up 289 for 8, batting first, and then restricted Zimbabwe to 276.

