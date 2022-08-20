IND vs ZIM 2022: "Man has the streets with him" - Fans erupt as Sanju Samson wins maiden Man of the Match award for India

Sanju Samson once again made the most of his opportunity as his unbeaten 43*(39) helped Team India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series.

The 27-year-old walked out to bat in a tricky situation. But he was both dominant and calculative in his approach, scoring three boundaries and four sixes during his match-winning knock. Samson's efforts also helped him win his maiden Man of the Match award in international cricket.

Fans on Twitter hailed Sanju Samson for finally being able to string together some consistent performances for Team India. Here are some of the reactions:

Just SmashOn @Kirtiraj575 #TeamIndia From not getting chance in team india for a 5 long years after debuting in harare to a finish the match for india with a six on the same ground, sanju samson still a long way to go #SanjuSamson From not getting chance in team india for a 5 long years after debuting in harare to a finish the match for india with a six on the same ground, sanju samson still a long way to go #SanjuSamson #TeamIndia https://t.co/CUecGdS4Mi

Imran Zafar @Gondal_hon

#INDvsZIM #ZIMvIND #Sanjusamson Classy knock from talented Sanju Samson. Averaging 50+ in odi cricket. He is the future of Indian cricket. Give him proper place in limited overs team. Classy knock from talented Sanju Samson. Averaging 50+ in odi cricket. He is the future of Indian cricket. Give him proper place in limited overs team. #INDvsZIM #ZIMvIND #Sanjusamson https://t.co/HXzXXYoEKD

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sanju Samson with his maiden Man Of The Match Award in international cricket. Sanju Samson with his maiden Man Of The Match Award in international cricket. https://t.co/e8sjtuhbSn

Rupin Kale @Vegansportlover



#ZIMvIND Grab your chances like Sanju Samson, even if they're limited Grab your chances like Sanju Samson, even if they're limited ♥️#ZIMvIND

Hara Sreekar @Royal_HaRRa Sanju Samson averages over 50 in ODIs.



Cryyyyyy Sanju Samson averages over 50 in ODIs.Cryyyyyy https://t.co/ELXaR6Rhde

saurav764 @saurav764 If there is player who can have a six hitting ability as Rohit Sharma …than he is definitely samson . #SanjuSamson If there is player who can have a six hitting ability as Rohit Sharma …than he is definitely samson . #SanjuSamson

Vighnesh17 @VighneshMenon Sanju Samson deserves to be the back up keeper going into WC 2023 Sanju Samson deserves to be the back up keeper going into WC 2023

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "It's really good and more special when playing for country and finish the match and do it for Country." - Sanju Samson "It's really good and more special when playing for country and finish the match and do it for Country." - Sanju Samson

Anurag 🇮🇳 @RightGaps



This is Sanju Samson the Best Young Batsman in India as Gautam Gambhir mentioned.



#SanjuSamson #IndvsWI @GautamGambhir @IamSanjuSamson Sanju Samson averages 57.50 in ODIs and 44.75 in T20is in 2022.This is Sanju Samson the Best Young Batsman in India as Gautam Gambhir mentioned. Sanju Samson averages 57.50 in ODIs and 44.75 in T20is in 2022.This is Sanju Samson the Best Young Batsman in India as Gautam Gambhir mentioned.#SanjuSamson #IndvsWI @GautamGambhir @IamSanjuSamson https://t.co/R1p9RicQsZ

Rockstar MK 🇮🇳 @RockstarMK11 Match winning knock by our Main man Sanju Samson

43 in just 39 deliveries

He also smashed 4 sixes and 3 fours and maintained a strike rate over 110



So no matter what batting position is he plays at you will always see fireworks from him



Well played Sanju Match winning knock by our Main man Sanju Samson 43 in just 39 deliveriesHe also smashed 4 sixes and 3 fours and maintained a strike rate over 110 So no matter what batting position is he plays at you will always see fireworks from himWell played Sanju https://t.co/qsF1JIHxqo

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Sanju Samson finish match with a SIX. He is the highest runs scorer for India in this low scoring run chase. He scored 43* runs from 39 balls including 3 fours and 4 Sixes against Zimbabwe. Well played, Sanju. Sanju Samson finish match with a SIX. He is the highest runs scorer for India in this low scoring run chase. He scored 43* runs from 39 balls including 3 fours and 4 Sixes against Zimbabwe. Well played, Sanju. https://t.co/XdCXC4z8kv

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 43 in 39 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes - he was the leading run scorer for India in the chase. Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 43 in 39 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes - he was the leading run scorer for India in the chase. https://t.co/dH8sTiNBIO

Vighnesh17 @VighneshMenon Man has the streets with him Man has the streets with him https://t.co/e8DytA1JA5

Jyran⚘ @Jyran45

@ImRo45 🤝 @IamSanjuSamson The way Sanju Samson hit sixes with ease, reminds me of Rohit Sharma. The way Sanju Samson hit sixes with ease, reminds me of Rohit Sharma.❤@ImRo45 🤝 @IamSanjuSamson 🔥

Sanju Samson's effortless sixes were a joy to watch

India needed just 162 runs to win the second ODI, but didn't get off to the best of starts as captain KL Rahul departed for just a solitary run. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan did play some delightful strokes, but neither could score big and that left the Men in Blue in a spot of bother at 97/4.

While the hosts might have sniffed a batting collapse, Samson maintained a fantastic tempo to India's chase as soon as he was at the crease. The stylish right-hander didn't let any of the bowlers settle in and got able support from Deepak Hooda at the other end.

Their partnership of 56 runs for the fifth wicket sealed the game in India's favor. Samson did the honors by smashing the winning six as India wrapped up another series win. With this, his ODI average has reached 57.5, which speaks volumes of the consistency that he has shown in limited gametime.

While he generally bats at the top, Samson seems to be relishing this role in the lower-order for the Men in Blue and could open up a potential challenge for a spot in the 2023 World Cup squad.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee