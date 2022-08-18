IND vs ZIM 2022: "Every inning is like a war for him" - Mohammad Kaif lauds Shikhar Dhawan's knock in 1st ODI

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Shikhar Dhawan for delivering the goods in the first ODI against Zimbabwe while being under immense pressure to retain his place in the Indian side.

Dhawan scored an unbeaten 81 off 113 deliveries at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, August 18. The veteran opener strung together an unbroken 192-run partnership for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill to help the Men in Blue register an emphatic 10-wicket win.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Kaif was all praise for Dhawan, saying:

"Shikhar Dhawan, who does not play all the formats and plays this format only, ask him how important this inning is for him. Every inning is like a war for him because so many players are waiting, if he does badly, then he will be out from here as well. But the guy is not giving a chance."

While highlighting Dhawan's excellent record in ODI cricket, Kaif added that the southpaw's intention is not to play for his place but to contribute in a winning cause. The former Indian batter observed:

"He is scoring runs whenever he is given an opportunity. He has scored 6500 ODI runs, which is not an easy task, he has had a very long journey. He showed his ability, that he is ready and has come here not to survive but to score runs and win matches."

Dhawan's knock was studded with nine fours. He was the principal contributor and faced the majority of the deliveries as well in the initial stages of his partnership with Gill before the latter took the attack to the Zimbabwe bowlers when the visitors were nearing victory.

"He knows how to make a comeback" - Mohammad Kaif on Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed cheaply in the last two ODIs against England

Kaif praised Dhawan for bouncing back brilliantly from an indifferent ODI series against England, elaborating:

"He did not have a good ODI tour of England. But as soon as he reached West Indies, he scored runs in every match. The ups and downs will be there, there were times in between when he didn't score runs, there was pressure, but he knows how to make a comeback."

Kaif concluded by stating that the 36-year-old is aware that he needs to perform in almost every game. The cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

"He is a touch player, he can play the big shots, but he is consistent. Shikhar knows that if he has to stay here, he has to score in every match. The selectors are giving opportunities to young players, so the pressure is always there on him. He played a very good knock today. Shikhar Dhawan is ticking all the boxes."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shikhar Dhawan has scored 11 fifties in the last 22 innings in the ODI format - consistency. Shikhar Dhawan has scored 11 fifties in the last 22 innings in the ODI format - consistency.

Shikhar Dhawan scored a total of 41 runs in the three ODIs he played against England. The southpaw has struck three half-centuries in his last four innings since that tour to consolidate his place in India's ODI side.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shikhar Dhawan score another half-century in the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna