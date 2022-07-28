IND vs ZIM 2022: "That would be a blunder" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli's cricketing future

Saba Karim believes it would be a blunder to phase Virat Kohli out of some formats even if the former Indian skipper travels to Zimbabwe and fails to deliver the goods.

Team India will lock horns with Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played on August 18. It is unclear if Kohli, who opted out of the ongoing white-ball series against the West Indies, will make himself available for that tour.

During an interaction on Sports 18, Karim was asked if it would be time to phase Kohli out of some formats if he travels to Zimbabwe and fails to perform. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter responded:

"I would say that would be a blunder from India's perspective. Never do that and I think Virat is such an important figure in the Indian lineup."

He added:

"The way I look at it, the way Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have backed Virat Kohli, that makes sense because they know that Virat Kohli back in good form will be extremely beneficial for the team's success in World Cup T20."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma (on Virat Kohli) said, "I don't know who are the experts who comments on players spot. We back player seeing their quality, if someone has been great for a decade we can't just see what has happened over last few years". Rohit Sharma (on Virat Kohli) said, "I don't know who are the experts who comments on players spot. We back player seeing their quality, if someone has been great for a decade we can't just see what has happened over last few years".

Rohit Sharma repeatedly backed Kohli during the recently concluded series against England despite the latter's indifferent returns. He pointed out that all players go through bad phases and was confident that the modern batting great will regain his lost form shortly.

"The selectors and team management have to decide whether Virat Kohli is essential for India's T20 World Cup side" - Saba Karim

Virat Kohli managed just 76 runs across his six innings against England

Saba Karim was also asked if he would have urged Kohli to go to Zimbabwe if he was a selector. He replied:

"I look at it in a different way altogether. First, the selectors and team management have to decide whether Virat Kohli is essential for India's T20 World Cup side or not. Once they feel that Virat is essential for the team's success, then I chart a path for Virat Kohli's comeback to great form."

The former Indian selector highlighted that he would not want to force Kohli to play the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Karim elaborated:

"That's the time when the selectors or the captain or Rahul Dravid would love to have a chat with him and try and take it forward. I would not want to have any kind of imposition on Virat that - 'Hey listen you have to come back and play the Zimbabwe series, otherwise we will not pick you for the World Cup T20'."

Karim added that he would leave it up to the former Indian skipper to decide when he wants to return to the game. He observed:

"Once you decide that he is such an essential player for the team's success, then I reach out to him, that it is up to him to decide whether he wants to come back and play the Zimbabwe ODIs or he wants to take an extended break and come back for the Asia Cup T20."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "We want Virat Kohli to play 3-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. It's his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup." - A member of selection committee (To InsideSport) "We want Virat Kohli to play 3-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. It's his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup." - A member of selection committee (To InsideSport)

Kohli has scored 253 runs at an impressive average of 50.60 in the six ODI innings he has played against Zimbabwe. Three ODIs against a relatively weaker opponent might be the 33-year-old's best chance to regain his lost touch.

